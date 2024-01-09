Magpies back in winner’s books

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The constant will and high work-rate of Bevan Radhakrishnan has been crucial for Narre Warren so far in Turf 2 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The Magpies had significant turnover in their First XI following last season, with the experienced Radhakrishnan one of few experienced campaigners remaining who knows the game plan – and he’s executed it excellently.

His busy 84 off 78 on Saturday against Lyndale at Barry Powell Oval was the latest in a series of knocks this season where he has played the match situation well, as his season average of 42 reflects.

Saturday’s knock was crucial, with wickets falling all around him, which threatened to undo the hard work of openers Ben Swift and Luke Clarke.

While the openers’ platform triggered hopes of a score in excess of 200, quick wickets allayed that optimism.

They would have been all out much earlier than their eventual 173 if not for Radhakrishnan’s initiative.

The big hitters of both sides naturally targeted the short straight boundaries, which worked in Sahan Jayawardana’s favour as the Magpie banged away with seven overs of back-of-a-length bowling.

He finished with 4/19 including two early wickets which put Narre in the driver’s seat for most of the Dales’ innings.

Late cameos to skipper Ben Montgomery and Nithiyananthan Mahendrakumar kept the hosts in the day but Narre struck just as Lyndale hope appeared to be restored – something replicated several times throughout the day.

The result keeps Narre Warren in the finals hunt, while Lyndale will be ruing the missed opportunity to draw level on points with second-placed Parkfield.

At Parkfield, a 132-run opening partnership between the classical Dishan Malalasekera and free-scoring Nathaniel Cramer helped the hosts chase down 232 in an entertaining run-fest against Cranbourne.

The pair struck a perfect blend of boundary-hitting and strike rotation.

Both players seized on the loose balls as they look to have both found the successful recipe in tandem, Malasekera making a chanceless 67 to lift his season average to 32, while Cramer’s 64 came after a 52 against Heinz Southern Districts in the last match before Christmas.

Cramer’s wicket soon after his opening partner’s invited Cranbourne back into the contest as they claimed 5/26 in a strong burst from spinners Harsaroup Singh and Sajana De Silva.

But skipper Stephen Cannon stabilised with an unbeaten 29, while debutante Riyanzi Fernando came in late and hit a straight six first ball which effectively sealed the result.

The match captured in miniature the central narratives to Cranbourne’s season: doggedly competitive, attractive to watch, but reliant on too few.

Veteran batter Cam Kelly and medium-fast bowler Tim Fathers have provided the auxiliary to Harsaroup Singh’s and Sajana De Silva’s profitable efforts but contributions have otherwise been thin.

Kelly, playing his 250th First XI game for Cranbourne, played his role perfectly, hitting 39 opening the batting, which allowed Singh and De Silva to put the foot on the accelerator.

Both players were in a boundary-hitting mindset, using the pace of Hansika Kodikara to throw the hands at width and move around in the crease against the spinners.

Singh didn’t get enough height on an attempted lofted cover drive, however, dismissed late in the innings one run short of a century, while De Silva scored 41.

Cranbourne appeared to justify the decision to bat first by setting 233, but the intent and poise of the Bandits’ openers against the imperfect Eagles attack swung the momentum.

Elsewhere, Heinz Southern Districts’ fight to stay in the contest was once again on show as it defeated Parkmore by 24 runs.

After opener Brent Patterson gave the Cobras a platform with a well-constructed half-century, Parkmore fought back through the middle.

But, like they have done so often this season, the lower-order, led by Jett Kearney, added late spice to enable HSD to set a target of 200.

With the ball, it was Jackson Philpin who did the damage playing in the First XI for the first time this season.

Slasher Jaime Brohier posed the most danger to HSD before he was one of Philpin’s four victims, the Cobras mostly able to keep the Pirates at an arm’s length thereafter.

At Greaves Reserve, often a tricky venue for spinners, Dandenong West leg-spinner Riley Siwes took another leap back towards his best bowling with 4/14 off six as the Bulls bowled Keysborough out for 84 in a nine-wicket win.

RESULTS: Parkmore 10/175 defeated by HSD 7/199, Parkfield 8/236 defeated Cranbourne 7/232, Lyndale 10-158 defeated by Narre Warren 9/173, Dandenong West 1/86 defeated Keysborough 84

LADDER: Dandenong West 47, Parkfield 36, HSD 33, Cranbourne 30, Lyndale 30, Narre Warren 21, Parkmore 18, Keysborough 9

FIXTURE: Narre Warren v HSD, Cranbourne v Keysborough, Parkmore v Lyndale, Dandenong West v Parkfield.