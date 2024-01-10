Silverton start 2024 in style

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Silverton’s faith in Davandeep ‘Davi’ Premi was vindicated on Saturday as the Bakers’ newcomer helped his team to a morale-boosting win over Berwick Springs in Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Davi and brother Mandeep crossed from Fountain Gate to Silverton early in the season, with Davi seizing on his first opportunity up the order at his new club.

Batting first on a spongey surface, the match was in the balance before Premi strode to the crease at number four and hit the gaps well to give the visitors a platform to launch.

A series of lusty blows late in the innings from Premi and all-rounder Malaka Gamage got Silverton to 210 – which could have been even more if not for four late Stephen Law wickets.

The Titans replaced the absent Jackson Marie at the top of the order with the equally attacking Radomir Badzoka.

While the opening partnership was full of fireworks, neither batter was able to go on with their start, Silverton tightening its lines as the innings went on to quickly run through the middle order.

Amid the significant upheaval Silverton has had week-to-week, quick bowlers Dylan Hayes and Gamage have been pillars of consistency and both did well to halt Berwick Springs, bowled out for 143.

Berwick Springs will rue the missed opportunity to move into the top four after Coomoora split the points with Lynbrook due to the state of the pitch after midweek rain.

Elsewhere in Turf 3, Doveton North despatched Hampton Park, bowling the struggling Redbacks out for 33 and chasing it down in five overs.

Doveton, playing with arguably its strongest side of the season so far, put up more of a fight against Fountain Gate, but was outclassed by 80 runs.

Indicative of the confidence the Gators’ have played with regardless of match situation, youngster Harry Lees arrived at 3/9 and wrenched back momentum for the visitors with a 64-ball 48.

It’s the second innings of substance Lees has played under duress in his short and spasmodic First XI career, following a gritty half-century in a tight loss to Lynbrook two years ago.

The hard-hitter saw off the fiery opening spell of Kenneth Smart – who finished with five wickets – and Kaine Bundy, setting the platform for Paul Vanderwolf (53 off 48) to play his best hand in several years and guide his team to 214.

A sedate start to Doveton’s innings precluded them from seriously challenging the strong total as the Gators spinners shared the wickets around on a soft surface.

RESULTS: Berwick Springs 143 defeated by Silverton 210, Doveton North 1/36 defeated Hampton Park 33, Doveton 134 defeated by Fountain Gate 214. Lynbrook v Coomoora – match abandoned.

LADDER: Fountain Gate 44, Doveton North 44, Lynbrook 39, Coomoora 33, Berwick Springs 27, Silverton 21, Doveton 18, Hampton Park 6.

FIXTURE: Doveton v Lynbrook, Berwick Springs v Doveton North, Hampton Park v Silverton, Coomoora v Fountain Gate.