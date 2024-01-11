Bulls dominate Turf 2 midway Team of the Year

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West’s dominance in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 competition is clearly illustrated in our Team of the Year so far.

The Bulls have four players selected and could quite easily have also had spinner Malinga Bandara included, whose control has been impressive.

Several rain interruptions early in the season creates a logjam of upper echelon players who have shown plenty of promise without being afforded to absolutely make the season their own.

Six clubs are represented in the team, with Parkfield opener Dishan Malalasekara, disciplined Lyndale bowler Rajika Fernando, medium pacer Tim Fathers, first change bowler Ryan Patterson and Narre Warren all-rounder Sahan Jayawardana among a glut of unlucky players to miss.

1 – Shaun Weir (Dandenong West) – The veteran has reinvented himself in a new role this season, opening the batting and intimidating opposition bowling attacks with fearless cricket. Has 353 runs at 59.

2 – Cam Kelly (Cranbourne) – Has been consistently solid for Cranbourne rather than spectacular, but you know what you’ll get from the experienced campaigner: a proactive knock that sets a foundation. Five of his six knocks have yielded scores between 20 and 51.

3 – Anthony Brannan (Dandenong West): If Weir hasn’t fired, Brannan has – and sometimes both have gone large. A patient and mature batter with as strong a grasp on their game as anyone.

4 – Harsaroup Singh (Cranbourne): Has stood up in the middle-order this season after announcing himself as a stroke maker last season. Often entering under pressure, he’s turned the momentum of several matches, his competition-leading 360 runs containing a century and a 99. His spin bowling has also been effective.

5 – Bevan Radhakrishnan (Narre Warren): The hard-running Radhakrishnan is adept at keeping the runs flowing and is creative in his run-scoring to keep opponents on their toes.

6 – Jaime Brohier (Parkmore): The middle-order batter knows only one way and has been unperturbed by often entering after a cluster of wickets, bowlers knowing he’ll punish anything that’s in his zone regardless of field setting. Averages 55 and is yet to be dismissed for less than 28.

7 – Nuwan Kulasekara (Dandenong West): Has done exactly what you expect a former Test bowler to do in local cricket, taking 21 wickets at 10 and scoring two 50s. Always steps up when the opposition get a sniff.

8 – Triyan De Silva (Heinz Southern Districts): Bats in the top four for HSD but is included in this team for his bowling more than his batting, which has been crucial in the Cobras’ string of close games. His extra pace early is difficult to deal with.

9 – Nicholas Jeffrey (Parkfield): There would be leg-spinners in the competition who have bowled more bad balls in an innings than what Jeffrey has all season. The standout spinner of the competition gets through his overs, has stymied several big hitters and has gone at an economy rate of less than two in four of his seven games of the season so far.

10 – Adam Reid (Dandenong West): Those around the Bulls talk about how giving Kulasekera is of his time and Reid is a clear beneficiary, taking a big step forward with his bowling this season. Has 20 wickets at 17 including two five-wicket hauls.

11 – Clint Ayres (Cranbourne): There hasn’t been a clear standout with the gloves in the competition, but the former Turf 1 gloveman’s tidiness is well-known and he has done well to return to the First XI this season and skipper Cranbourne after the club’s challenging preseason.