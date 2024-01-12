Parkfield hoping to challenge competition’s best

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A true top-of-the-table clash.

The most settled and experienced line-up in the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 2 competition takes on a team gaining momentum.

Dandenong West’s clash with Parkfield presents on paper as a supreme Turf 2 line-up against one which could be lifted to be a representative team.

The Bulls have all bases covered and then some: three quality spinners, two veteran batters in form, three middle-order hitters, two wicket-taking fast bowlers, one of the cleanest ‘keepers in the league and a blend of maturity and exuberance.

Defeating them requires astute planning, the bravery to execute, and probably a reasonable chunk of luck.

Last time the teams played, Parkfield was 5/72 in pursuit of the Bulls’ 141 before rain robbed the game of a riveting climax.

The Bulls were severely weakened that day, though, without Nuwan Kulasekara and Malinga Bandara, the two internationals in the side who bail them out at the occasional tough junctures.

With them in, the side looks almost impenetrable.

Parkfield will, however, hold on to confidence that if they can get big-hitting opener Shaun Weir and the patient Anthony Brannan early, that could bring them into the game.

While everyone in the top seven could arguably be in the top three at other sides, their lack of recent exposure in pressure situations could open the door.

Hansika Kodikara will look to keep it tight so his extra pace doesn’t fly around, while Nick Jeffrey’s partnership bowling is another crucial asset.

With the bat, both Bandits’ openers’ rising form culminated in a 132-run opening partnership last week which ought to be replicated.

The opening pair – Dishan Malalasekera and Nathaniel Cramer – are the team’s two leading run-scorers, but one thing in Parkfield’s favour is several players have played cameos and spent some time in the middle.

Travis D’Souza has a series of handy contributions, skipper Steve Cannon has been reliable in the middle-order, Riley Payne has looked reasonable at three but found ways to get out and Sanjay Kahawatte has faced plenty of balls.

Taking the step of converting a start into a big score against an attack that contains the cunning Kulasekera, control of Bandara and Riley Siwes and movement of Adam Reid and Noman Khan is easier said than done, though.

While difficult to get a complete gauge on where each team sits this season due to several abandoned matches, Parkfield and Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) appear the closest to Dandenong West.

HSD defeated Dandenong West by nine runs – the only team to do so – and are renowned for their grit, illustrated by a conga-line of close wins this season; Parkfield’s strength is its experience and continuity – and the composure and confidence that brings.

What the Cobras’ win over Dandenong West proved is that Kulasekera is human – he got just one wicket and went at an economy rate of nearly four that day – and their lower-middle order is brittle and unaccustomed to much responsibility, given the riches above them.

As much for their psyche ahead of a likely finals clash as for the points on offer, Parkfield will hope to prove that the result of the Turf 2 competition is not already a fait accompli.

At Casey Fields, Cranbourne will be looking to bounce back against Keysborough.

The Knights pushed the Eagles before Christmas and were ahead of the game before the second day was called off, but the Eagles need to win to maintain its spot in the top four.

Parkmore’s clash with Lyndale sees two teams desperate for a win.

The Pirates need a morale-booster, having won just once this season after being demoted from Turf 1 in 2022-23, while Lyndale need to keep pace with the top four after a tight loss to Narre Warren.

Narre Warren hosts Heinz Southern Districts in the other game.

Tips: CRANBOURNE v Keysborough, DANDENONG WEST v Parkfield, PARKMORE v Lyndale, Narre Warren v HSD