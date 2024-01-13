It’s time for some Turf 1 answers

By Marcus Uhe

Hallam Kalora Park’s visit to Strathaird Reserve for a date with Narre South is going to tell us a lot about each side.

Both clubs and their supporters were cruelly denied what would have been a fascinating second day of action back in round six, when rain washed away any chance of a resolution.

Narre South had set the Hawks 302 to win, with both sides in need of a result after indifferent early season form, in which they had both only beaten St Mary’s at the time.

A breakthrough century for Lions skipper Kyle Hardy put his side in the box seat against a Hawks side with plenty to prove, eager to show that they are still a force to be considered in Turf 1 despite results not going their way.

What will the return clash tell us in the shorter format?

Following last week’s belting at the hands of Springvale South, the Hawks need to respond in a big way to prove their credentials.

But now could possibly be the worst time to play the Lions, their confidence up after prevailing in a seesawing contest with Beaconsfield last week.

Jeevan Mendis is beginning to recapture his best form, and has proven to be at his most effective in white ball cricket so far in his time at Narre South.

A loss will put a series dint in either side’s finals chances, despite the compacted nature of the Turf 1 ladder.

Berwick will hope that history repeats itself when they face North Dandenong, but will encounter a much-improved Maroons side than what it did in round six in a matchup between second and third on the table.

Clayton McCartney’s decision to bowl first in steamy, humid conditions backfired majorly, as anticiped rain never fell, and his bowlers wasted the new ball.

Jake Hancock crunched a massive unbeaten hundred as the Bears racked up the highest team score of the season to date with 364, as Jarryd Wills and Matt Robertson both added half-centuries.

Impressive wins against Narre South and Hallam Kalora Park before Christmas saw the Maroons capture some form, but their bowling stocks will take a hit, after Jurgen Andersen sustained a leg injury while bowling last week against Buckley Ridges.

St Mary’s bright start to the year in a hard-fought contest against Berwick will be put under the microscope against Buckley Ridges.

Buckley Ridges have barely been troubled all season and look poised to make a run at another grand final, while the Saints find themselves in a dire position as they looks to stave-off relegation.

Springvale South’s undefeated streak looks set to continue, unless Beaconsfield can do the unthinkable and knock the reigning premiers off at their fortress.

Tips: SPRINGVALE SOUTH v Beaconsfield, NARRE SOUTH v Hallam Kalora Park, NORTH DANDENONG v Berwick, St Mary’s v BUCKLEY RIDGES.