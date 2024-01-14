Cooper has a Boxing Day Test day to savour

By Marcus Uhe

If you ask most cricket fans what day they await the most on the calendar, the majority will tell you that it’s 26 December, with Christmas Day relegated to ‘Boxing Day Eve’ status.

The eyes of the cricket world descend on Melbourne for the sport’s biggest annual occasion, as the city’s sporting colosseum swells with monster crowds making the most of the holiday period, feasting on a five-day buffet of Test Match Cricket.

But for Devon Meadows Cricket Club pair Caelan Cooper and James Brown, it’s the 27th of December, 2023 that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

The two had the incredible privilege of being flag bearers for the Australian and Pakistani teams when they entered the arena at the beginning of each session of play on day two of the Test.

The Devon Meadows pair rubbed shoulders with some of the games current and former biggest names, as their heroes of today made their way onto the hallowed turf for a series of riveting sessions, both taking the chance to engage in conversation with Nathan Lyon.

“(Lyon) came over and we talked about our Christmases, and I congratulated him on his 500th Test wicket,” Cooper said.

“Alex Carey came over and we talked about footy.

“For the last session I was with Pakistan, and I think one of their coaches came over and started speaking to me about cricket.”

His conversation with Lyon offered a glimpse into the off-spinner’s mindset, as Lyon waited to be joined by the remainder of his teammates returning to the field ahead of their first bowling innings.

“He was telling me that the way he got out, he (said he) shouldn’t have played that shot,” Cooper recalled.

“He wasn’t happy with the pull shot and how that came off, but Cummins did the same shot and got out, so he said ‘it wasn’t just me, so I felt comfortable doing it, knowing my captain

just got out doing it.’”

Lyon has rocketed to the top echelon of Cooper’s favourite members of the side, along with Cummins, Carey and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

For Brown, seeing Travis Head up close, one of his favourites, provided a rush of excitement on a day that outshone all others.

“Watching him when he was touching the flag when he was going to bat really symbolises how much he cares about his country and what he does as a role model for his country, just the way he shows how much he appreciate playing for Australia,” Brown said.

“When I was first told (of the responsibility) I was absolutely shocked.

“I was looking forward to the day more than anything else, more than Christmas and Boxing Day.

“It was really a highlight to look forward to.”

Between flag bearing duties, the two were engrossed in the action from their seats at ground level in the Olympic Stand, the atmosphere becoming intoxicating as a flurry of Pakistan wickets fell late in the day’s play on the back of a trademark brilliant spell from Cummins.

Australia lost the final seven wickets of its batting innings in the first session of play to be dismissed for 318, only for Pakistan to finish the day at 6/194, having lost three wickets in the final hour of action.

The 44,000-strong crowd was in full voice as the World Cup winning captain ensured his side held the upper hand in the contest when stumps was called for the day, one that left both with a lifetime of memories.

“I loved it,” Cooper said.

“One of my mates and I stayed the whole time on day two.

“The crowd was electric; in the last hour, Australia took three wickets and everyone was upstanding, no one was sitting down.

“It was a great feeling.”

Brown concurred with his close mate, declaring he’ll reflect on the day each time the 27th comes around on the calendar.

“I will keep looking forward to this day for ages and ages to come,” he said.

“I’ll keep telling everyone about it, even when I have grandchildren I’ll be telling them ‘I held the flag for Australia and this is what you can do if join and help out around a cricket club.’”

The opportunity to welcome the players onto the ground was thoroughly deserved for both players, whose efforts at Glover Recreation Reserve have not gone unnoticed, according to Devon Meadows president Mick Floyd.

Both are quick to put their hand up for all-important volunteer roles that keep grassroots clubs afloat, from coaching junior teams, to helping with tea spreads and working in the canteen.

“Caelan has had quite a few issues with his knee so he hasn’t been able to play a whole lot, but despite not being able to play, he’s always been there and does quite a bit behind the scenes,” Floyd said.

“Any sort of job that needs to be done around the place, he’s there to help out.

“He really enjoys being down there and he’s been a tremendous cricketer on and off the field.

“(James is) another one that doesn’t go fishing for it, but jumps in and helps out wherever possible.

“He doesn’t have to be asked twice to do anything, and often doesn’t have to be asked at all, he’ll jump in and do whatever job is required.

“Not just with his own cricket when it comes to coaching, he’s there to help out with the Under 12s and at senior training, he’s always there as well.

“It’s those sorts of kids and their families that you build the club around.”