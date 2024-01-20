Plenty of storylines across Turf 2 and Turf 3

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With the end of the road approaching in a tight season in Turf 2 and 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association, there is plenty riding on the remaining results.

The return to two-day cricket provides an excellent litmus test for those in top four contention and will help safeguard against upsets.

Every club has something to play for and, in many cases, clubs have a clear team to barrack for to assist their quest to finish as high up the ladder as possible.

Having defeated Cranbourne to claim its first win of the season, the challenges keep coming for Keysborough.

Getting back-to-back wins would require the Knights to beat Heinz Southern Districts, a team capable of winning despite playing so far below its best.

But the challenges hardly let up for the remainder of the season and Keysborough will need at least two more wins if it is to avoid relegation.

While the Cobras are a premiership contender, they beat Keysborough by only two wickets earlier in the season which should give the Knights confidence, while Craig Hookey’s team will hope to finally put it together for an entire game.

Narre Warren and Cranbourne are two teams that will be looking to bounce back.

The Magpies secured an impressive win over Lyndale as it looked to kick-start the second half of its season, before going down to HSD on Saturday.

Finals are probably a bridge too far now for Narre, but a win on the weekend would likely be enough to stave off the threat of relegation, just two seasons after being demoted from Turf 1.

Cranbourne, meanwhile, belied expectations to start the season so brightly, but in between rain interruptions, it has managed just one win since round 4, despite being constantly competitive.

Dandenong West should defeat Parkmore, but the Pirates will be hoping to challenge.

Since the start of the season, those around Frederick Wachter have anticipated a strong finish to the season – now is the time to deliver.

So far, performances from those outside Jaime Brohier have been few and far between.

Remarkably, despite having just one win prior to the weekend, a win in round 11 would keep the Pirates’ finals push alive – particularly given it has a reasonably soft run home.

Lyndale will be looking to capitalise on the short straight boundaries of Barry Powell Reserve against Parkfield on Saturday after being embarrassed against Parkmore this week.

It will be an intriguing match-up, and likely a fast-moving game, both teams preferring the shorter format.

Parkfield, meanwhile, will be encouraged by the carrot of keeping pace with HSD.

In Turf 3, Lynbrook’s clash with Doveton North is the match of greatest consequence, with the winner set to lock in a finals spot.

Both teams recruited well in preseason and have risen differently, the deep batting and flexible bowling lineup of the Lakers, set to play host, in contrast to the few excellent contributors of the Lions.

Elsewhere, Coomoora host Hampton Park, Berwick Springs host Doveton and Silverton will take on Fountain Gate.

Tips Turf 2: Keysborough v HSD, Narre Warren v CRANBOURNE, DANDENONG WEST v Parkmore, Lyndale v PARKFIELD.

Tips Turf 3: BERWICK SPRINGS v Doveton, LYNBROOK v Doveton North, Silverton v FOUNTAIN GATE, COOMOORA v Hampton Park.