Forsyth forges on

By Marcus Uhe

A third hundred of the Victorian Premier Cricket season from Dandenong captain Brett Forsyth was the catalyst for a thumping Panthers win over Camberwell on Saturday that keeps their slender finals chances alive.

Forsyth hit 137 from 266 deliveries at the top of the order, setting up Dandenong’s monster first innings score of 6/320 declared on Saturday’s day one at Shepley Oval, before rolling the Magpies for just 130 on Sunday to seal a 190-run win.

Forsyth batted for nearly the entire day on Saturday, dismissed in the 88th over having compiled his 22nd First XI hundred at Dandenong, and keeping his name firmly in Ryder Medal calculations as the competition’s best player.

Joshua Slater and Dhanusha Gamage were the other significant contributors for the Panthers with 68 and 45 respectively.

Declaring on 320, it took just 62 overs on Sunday for the home side to run through the Magpies’ batting card to secure the massive margin of victory.

Matthew Wilson and Ben Allison removed one opener each for single-figure scores with the score on 12, before another collapse of 2/0 with Camberwell on 56, thanks to two wickets in the 25th over to Noah Hurley.

Hurley finished with 4/24, backing up an impressive performance of 3/46 the week prior.

Allison was also miserly with 3/19 from his 16 overs.

The Panthers head to Geelong next week.