Gators, Lakers made to toil

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Just seven points separate first and fifth on the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 ladder with three games to go in an unusually tight season.

Two teams won outright, while two other top four teams suffered an untimely stumble.

GRITTY GATORS

The scorebook recorded a 68-run Silverton win over Fountain Gate but failed to capture the doughty fight the Gators put up chasing the Bakers’ 303.

Arriving at the ground at 2/41 having lost a wicket with the last ball of day one, Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath joined Hasindu Waduge, the visitors knocking off the first 50 runs quickly.

With so many runs to play with, Silverton skipper Rob North was quick to spread the field as the batters threw their hands at the extra pace of Dylan Hayes.

A Sampath six over deep long off typified the authoritative nature of the partnership which firmly transferred pressure back on to a team surely expecting a reasonably straight forward win upon arrival at the ground.

The batting side, particularly Sampath, took to the pace well, with Kalapu Gamage the only bowler to genuinely threaten, but the Gators’ extended attacking phase took the run-rate out of the equation: if Fountain Gate batted the overs, it would win.

The pair went at a run-rate of 5.63 for the first 18 overs.

Wanting to maintain momentum, Fountain Gate continued going hard which ultimately came unstuck.

Having already danced down and sent medium pacer Imroz Pal over his head, Sampath tried to repeat the dose and was caught at first slip for 67.

On the other side of drinks, Waduge cleared cow corner before trying to go twice in a row against offie Varinder Virk and holing out for 80.

Still, though, Fountain Gate fought valiantly.

Aware of the match situation, Karun Singh was composed as he saw off the spin and tried to establish partnerships with Rodni Kumara (23), Chanuka Pangoda (12) and Dawood Mikhael (10).

Eventually dismissed for 16, at the crease for more than an hour, Singh was one of a series of Fountain Gate batters left to rue not going bigger and playing the match-winning hand.

Gamage took the last two wickets to finish with 4/46 off 17, rewarded for his patience and consistency.

Poetically, where Fountain Gate lacked a centurion, Silverton had one last week in former Gator Davandeep Premi, who proved the difference.

Regardless of the result, the mettle shown by Fountain Gate was the defining story line of the day, and bodes well ahead of what looms as an even finals shootout in March.

HOW LONG CAN LIONS SUSTAIN TWO-MAN SHOW

Doveton North spinner Sachith Jayasingha and medium-pacer Gayan De Silva have repeatedly shown they are a class above with the ball this season, sitting one and two in the competition wickets tally.

The pair took four first-innings wickets each in the win over Lynbrook, while they equal top-scored with 45.

De Silva was promoted to open the batting while Jayasingha is crucial in the middle order.

But the Lions shallow attack was exposed in the second innings, with Da Silva absent due to illness, with others unable to step up, allowing the opposition to get away.

While their class is undisputed, two players rarely win you a premiership, so the Lions will be hoping to get more out of the deep batting lineup they have hyped up, and first and second change bowlers.

OUTRIGHTS

In such a tight competition, Berwick Springs and Coomoora simply needed to take care of business against Doveton and Hampton Park respectively.

Both gave them opportunities for outrights, and the Titans and Roos were good enough to capitalise.

After his best knock of the season, playing-coach Shalika Karunanayake was excellent with the ball, his quick wickets allowing the Titans an opportunity for an outright.

At Coomoora, the hosts looked a class above and will hope to carry the momentum forward to its match against ladder-leading Doveton North.

LUSCIOUS LAKERS

Good teams don’t make the same errors two weeks in a row, nor do they deviate significantly from their DNA.

Lynbrook proved getting bowled out for 82, which lost it the match last week, was an anomaly, by this week coming out and firing 4/218 off just 36 overs, opening up the opportunity for a reverse outright.

Five wickets in the first 15 overs of Doveton North’s innings put them in a strong position, before Jayasingha and Rukshan Carim stabilised.

They might not have won, but the Lakers showed the gears their batting lineup can go through, their fight reinforcing their force in the competition.

Results: Coomoora 3/163d and 0/68, Hampton Park 135 and 90, Lynbrook 82 and 4/218d v Doveton North 148 and 5/97, Berwick Springs 6/322d v Doveton 91 and 57, Silverton 6/303d v Fountain Gate 235.

Table: Doveton North 50, Fountain Gate 47, Coomoora 46, Lynbrook 45, Berwick Springs 43, Silverton 30, Doveton 18, Hampton Park 9

Fixture: Doveton (7) v Silverton (6), Doveton North (1) v Coomoora (3), Hampton Park (8) v Lynbrook (4), Berwick Springs (5) v Fountain Gate (2).