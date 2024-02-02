League’s biggest rivals to finally lock horns once again

By Marcus Uhe

Hostilities will finally resume this weekend between powerhouses Buckley Ridges and Springvale South, when the Bloods head to Park Oval for a long-awaited showdown.

Treacherous weather conditions have prevented these two from locking horns for nearly 12 months – the last Turf 1 fixture between the two was the 2022/23 grand final, a day that will go down in folklore for the Bloods and infamy for the boys in blue.

Springvale South romped home by six wickets on a stiflingly hot afternoon at Berwick, after the trio of Blade Baxter, Jarryd Straker and Jackson Sketcher combined to make a mess of Buckley’s lower order.

It was a case of sweet revenge for Springvale South, reinforcing their status as the dominant side with a second successive flag, having come unstuck in a nail-biting semi final two weeks prior against the same opponent.

While Buckley Ridges went into the decider fresh and full of confidence, history repeated itself from the 2021/22 finale, almost 12 months prior to the day, when Springvale South was crowned premiers on their home turf.

Will the absence of meetings between the two make hearts grow fonder? It’s hard to say.

Relations between the two have improved since a joint statement in February 2022 called for “a safer and more inclusive environment without incidents going forward” after tensions flared at various points between the clubs in prevailing seasons.

The opening fixture of the Women’s T20 competition, held in a celebratory atmosphere at Buckley’s Park Oval against Springvale South back in November, a clear sign of improved relations, as differences were cast-aside for the betterment and growth of the sport.

But make no mistake – the competition on the field remains fierce.

The last 10 clashes are split 5-4-1, the Bloods with their noses marginally in front of the divide, including four of the most recent five completed matches.

You have to turn the calendar all the way back to March 2020, however, for the last time the two met in white clothing, with only a sprinkling of names remaining on either side.

With 138 runs in his last three matches against the reigning champs, Jake Cronin is one man who has enjoyed success in recent times against the best attack in the competition.

A return to form for the opening batter would be ideal for Manjula Munasinghe’s side, having notched just 53 runs to date this campaign.

Baxter and Josh Dowling remain in red, two architects of the grand final victories as the respective Damien Fleming medallists, and remain as potent as ever with the ball, having knocked over three of their previous four opponents for double-figure team scores.

It’s the bowling that will give the Bloods an edge in this contest, the trio of Straker, Baxter and Dowling continuing on their merry way so far in this campaign.

Between them, the trio has taken 56 wickets – only seven less than what Buckley Ridges has taken for the entire season.

Buckley Ridges will be stinging after suffering their first loss of the season to Hallam Kalora Park last week, and will be eager to inflict the same pain onto the Bloods in this contest.

While Springvale South won’t be too fazed by the prospect; comfortably at the top of the Turf 1 table with a healthy points, Net Run Rate and percentage gap on its nearest challenger, Buckley Ridges will be hyper aware of the impact on its finals seeding chances, let alone qualifying in the first place, given the density of the table.

The Bucks will have eyes on second, which would secure them an all-important double chance in the finals, but will face fierce competition from the likes of Berwick, Hallam Kalora Park and North Dandenong, who will feel as deserving as any of a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

Play will get underway at 12.30.