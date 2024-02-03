Doveton North set for examination

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton North’s clash with Coomoora looks set to have implications not only for the two Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 teams in action, but also the other three teams in finals contention.

With just seven points separating first and fifth on the ladder; the time of the season to barrack for rivals to advance a club’s own finals prospects has arrived.

With Doveton North already just about certain to make finals given its slight buffer on the rest of the competition, many will be hoping for the Lions to win.

But the match threatens to be one which exposes Doveton North’s one-dimensional cricket style.

Despite winning by only one wicket in the last match between the two teams, Coomoora will be confident that across the course of a two-day match, its supremacy and depth comes to the fore.

Roos batters will know if they can transfer pressure back on to Sachith Jayasingha and Gayan Da Silva, Coomoora will be right on top.

Given Coomoora’s batters have struggled for form this season, and Dovey North batters have struggled to go on with a bevy of starts, a score of 160 on a traditionally tricky Power Reserve wicket could win the match.

Jeewantha Hennadige, Amardeep Hothi and Rukshan Carim are the batters who have looked in good nick without going on to make the big score this season.

Form behind them against the most seasoned bowling attack in the league will be a huge factor so close to finals for the rising club.

Meanwhile, Berwick Springs take on Fountain Gate, and Hampton Park host Lynbrook to start what is essentially a quadrangular series across the last three rounds to finish the season – all results having a big say in top four placings.

Elsewhere, Silverton will hope to keep its strong form going against Doveton at Robinson Reserve.

Tips: Doveton v SILVERTON, Doveton North v COOMOORA, Hampton Park v LYNBROOK, Berwick Springs v FOUNTAIN GATE