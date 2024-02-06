Ash, Sperling spread their wings

By Marcus Uhe

Casey South Melbourne’s batting line up heeded their skipper’s request for big scores and more runs this week in a much-needed return to form against Melbourne University in Victorian Premier Cricket.

Luke Shelton told this newspaper last week that a return to pre-Christmas form with the bat would be the key to arresting a three-game losing streak that saw the Swans slide from top spot to fifth in January.

An unbeaten 153 from opener Ashley Chandrasinghe and a swashbuckling 97 not out from Lachlan Sperling delivered on that mandate, helping the Swans reach 5/371 at the close of play at University Main Oval, with the opportunity to bat-on next week.

It’s Chandrasinghe’s third hundred of the campaign, to go with three further half-centuries, taking his season tally to 680 runs at an average of 68, keeping his name firmly in the mix for a return to the Victorian side.

Chandrasinghe formed meaningful partnerships with Ruwantha Kellapotha (20), and Chris Benedek (43) in a reminder of the quality he brings to the Premier Cricket competition.

Where he played his natural anchoring role at the top of the order, Sperling took full advantage of the platform that had been laid, crunching his 97 off just 59 balls.

His innings featured 14 fours and two sixes as he and Chandrasinghe put on 157 for the sixth wicket.

With the Students struggling at 13th, the Swans have been presented a golden opportunity to boost percentage and Net Run Rate which could have a vital impact on finals seedings.