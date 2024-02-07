Big match set to go down to wire

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A match set to have big ramifications for the teams competing for a finals spot in Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association is currently on a knife’s edge.

Coomoora was bowled out by Doveton North for 130 at a typically low-scoring Power Reserve, with the hosts 3/25 at stumps.

The Roos, like many visiting teams, struggled for the first part of the day, limping to tea six wickets down at a run rate of less than two, heaping the pressure on skipper Liam Hard and the lower order.

Sachith Jayasingha, who bowled 23 overs unchanged at one stage, stifled any Coomoora attempt to wrench momentum, finishing with figures of 3/35 off 25.4 overs.

His contribution was particularly influential given Gayan De Silva was unable to bowl due to a shoulder injury.

The ‘bankability’ of Jayasingha allowed skipper Rukshan Carim to rotate his quicks up the other end, with Niluka Gamage playing his best game of the season, finishing with four wickets, including an imposing spell upfront.

Hard, alongside Lalanka Mudiyanselage looked to hit gaps and play with more positivity after the break, but that was only fleeting, before Hard’s dismissal started a mini collapse of 4/21, his team bowled all out for 130.

In response, the Lions batted with little endeavour, which Coomoora pounced on; Dean Krelle, Nick Lloyd and Malan Madusanka each picking up a wicket to give Coomoora a sniff.

Two teams which will be watching that result closely are Berwick Springs and Fountain Gate, who themselves played an intriguing contest.

Choosing to bat first, skipper Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath showed the way with a well made 75 off 80, his second half-century on the bounce.

But a series of other Gators batters will be ruing a missed opportunity with the bat; Karan Singh, Hasindu Waduge and Harry Lees all getting starts but none able to go along with Sampath and bat Berwick Springs out of the game, the visitors bundled for 170.

The Gators bowling attack was led by the experienced Scott Lindsay, who finished with three wickets, while Harry Fernando got two, including Sampath with his leggies.

Star lefty Jackson Marie helped Berwick Springs knock 44 runs over by stumps, but his dismissal late in the day, on 31 off 39 off Jasdeep Singh, will give Gators a semblance of hope.

Underlining Marie’s stunning form, it’s the first time he has been dismissed on Saturday for less than 50 since round five.

Meanwhile, Lynbrook and Silverton are both well-positioned to push for outright wins over Hampton Park and Doveton respectively.

Lynbrook bowled the Redbacks out for 138 before racing to 2/145 off 27 overs.

Teenager Hukam Karir was promoted to open the batting this week, with Shane D’Rozario out of the side and showed a glimpse of his potential with 23 before skipper Jay Walia clattered an unbeaten 64 to ensure Lynbrook got the first innings points before stumps.

James Kellett was the pick of the Lakers’ bowlers, with 5/42 off 14.

Silverton, meanwhile, bowled Doveton out for 61, declared at 2/138 and have the Doves 6/38 in their second dig.

Offie Varinder Virk was the destroyer with the ball, picking up a five-for, while Rob North scored another half century.

Day One Summary: Doveton 61 and 6/38 v Silverton 2/138d, Doveton North 3/25 v Coomoora 130, Hampton Park 138 v Lynbrook 2/145, Berwick Springs 1/44 v Fountain Gate 170.

Ladder: Doveton North 50, Fountain Gate 47, Coomoora 46, Lynbrook 45, Berwick Springs 43, Silverton 30, Doveton 18, Hampton Park 9.