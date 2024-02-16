Defining match awaits Lynbrook, Fountain Gate

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Lynbrook is set to host Fountain Gate in a game which will effectively determine whether the Lakers host tits semi final or not.

Fountain Gate won’t be playing for home ground privileges given its home base, Max Pawsey Reserve, is out of action this season, but will be hoping for a game at a neutral venue.

With Tajbir Powar likely out for the rest of the season due to injury, this week is the Lakers last chance to figure out its best opening combination.

In a nod to its faith in young players, Hukam Karir was given the opportunity against Hampton Park and got a start, alongside James Kellett – with the latter more experienced and more likely to partner the returning Shane D’Rozario up top.

Sithara Perera is the star batter hitting form who comes in at three and holds the innings together, while Lynbrook are then also blessed with some hitters through the middle order.

The Lakers have surprised several teams this season with their consistency and will be looking to do so again, in the usually bowler-friendly surrounds of Marriott Waters.

Fountain Gate, meanwhile, will rely on their spinners to extract variable bounce from the pitch.

Crisp strikers Hasindu Waduge and Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath have key roles to play with the bat given their naturally positive intent on a wicket which is difficult to pick.

Both teams have shown they can stay in the hunt, having had experience in tight games throughout the season, and each enters with form behind them, but Lynbrook will be looking for a more sturdy batting performance after nearly being reverse-outrighted by Hampton Park.

Elsewhere, Berwick Springs hosts Hampton Park, Doveton North faces Silverton and Coomoora has Doveton.

Tips: LYNBROOK v Fountain Gate, BERWICK SPRINGS v Hampton Park, Doveton North v SILVERTON, COOMOORA v Doveton