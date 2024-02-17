Cranbourne face tough task

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne this Saturday have the litmus test of taking on premiership favourites and ladder-leaders Dandenong West.

While the need for a win has been reduced following the Eagles’ surprise outright over Lyndale, the way play unfolds will give Clint Ayres’ side an insight into their likely semi final opponents.

Cranbourne’s bowling attack has been bankable this season, led by Tim Fathers and Marty Kelly, but perhaps lacked an element of surprise to take it to the next level.

While those types of bowlers are excellent containers and have shown they are capable of getting breakthroughs with their nagging consistency, Dandy West will back their patience to allay the challenge.

But there will be several batters hoping to use the last two-day fixture before finals to spend some time in the middle after indifferent seasons with the blade.

Nuwan Kulasekara has just 129 runs at 18, while Nathan power and Bailey Howarth have also been given clear roles but have struggled for form.

The Saturday-Sunday fixture also poses an opportunity for Matt Collett to go big against his former side and a bowling attack he’d be familiar with, having played at the club last season.

Just as Anthony Brannan and Shaun Weir have done the bulk of the runscoring for the Bulls, the Eagles have been reliant on Sajana De Silva and Harsaroup Singh, and consistent Cam Kelly cameos.

Kelly has the capacity to transfer pressure back onto the bowlers and will be hoping to blunt Kulasekara and Adam Reid.

Cranbourne will also need to have a clear plan to get on top of spinners Riley Siwes and Malinga Bandara, particularly the latter whose experience continues to catch teams offguard this season.

Elsewhere, Parkfield will hope to keep the pressure on for top spot b beating Keysborough, Parkmore will need to outright Narre to have any chance of sneaking into the top four and Heinz Southern Districts will be looking to bounce back from last week’s loss against Lyndale.

Tips: Cranbourne v DANDENONG WEST, Narre Warren v PARKMORE, PARKFIELD v Keysborough, HSD v Lyndale.