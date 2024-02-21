Ladder takes shape in penultimate round

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Coomoora has cemented a spot on top of the DDCA Turf 3 ladder, backing up an outright win over Doveton North with a similarly ruthless display against Doveton which netted the Roos maximum points.

Lynbrook, meanwhile, was narrowly beaten by Hasindu Waduge-led Fountain Gate lineup, while Berwick Springs easily took care of business with an outright win over Hampton Park.

Needing an outright win over Doveton North to keep its finals hopes alive, Silverton was the better team by 79 runs in the first innings but Doveton North will take 10 points from the clash thanks to an excellent fourth innings run chase.

SECOND XI PERFORMANCES REWARDED FOR COOMOORA

Coomoora scored its third consecutive outright win as it charges towards finals, with three second XI players called up after strong performances throughout the season.

With Rahoul Pankhania, Nick Lloyd and Lance Baptist each unable to play, all-rounder Jake Robertson, local footy legend Dan Farmer and batter Ben Still were all called up.

Robertson’s and Farmer’s elevation to the First XI comes off the back of stellar cricket.

Robertson, whose older brother, Joel, is a mainstay of the First XI, has played six First XI games this season, but spent the last two games in the reserves, where he has scored back-to-back centuries and taken nine wickets.

“He was batting at seven or eight and he actually said he wanted to go down to the twos and get some runs which is pretty selfless and awesome to hear,” said coach Nick Suppree.

“He went down and did it so put his hand up – he’s an awesome player, agile in the field and bats and bowls, so he’s one of those guys you want in your team because he’s full of energy.

“He’s a great asset and is one of those guys who ticks it over at about a run a ball – he pulled the first ball of the second innings for four so he’s fearless and competitive.”

Suppree has also been impressed by Farmer’s attitude, the batter and longtime Dingley footballer showing sporadic glimpses of his upside throughout the season which culminated in 136 against Doveton North in the Second XI game in round 12.

Round 13 is Farmer’s first in the First XI.

“He earned his spot absolutely.

“He fielded the house down in the first innings and went out there with the bat and hit a couple out of the middle.

“From the start of the year to now, he’s by far been our most improved player at the club.

“He came down and showed how professional he is with his footy background and wanted to work his arse off which is awesome.”

SILVERTON RISK IT AND LOSE IT

Needing an outright win over Doveton North to keep its finals hopes alive heading into round 14, Silverton risked a reverse outright midway through day 2 – and paid the price.

In his best knock for Silverton this season, Imroz Pal helped the Bakers to a first innings total of 200, with quick bowlers Kalapu Gamage and Dylan Hayes helping trundle Doveton North for 121.

Ahead by 79, Silverton then put another 66 on in 17 overs giving a lead of 145 with 42 overs remaining to bowl Doveton North out.

Dylan Hayes single-handedly reduced Doveton North to 5/36 as he dominated the way he has threatened to so often this season, before the deep Lions’ batting lineup dug in.

Sachith Jayasinghe scored 38, batting at six, skipper Rukshan Carim came in behind him and contributed 23, while late runs to Udesh perera, Steewe Jayasinghe Aratchige and Niluka Gamage got the hosts over the line with nine balls remaining in the day.

MARINIC LEADS BERWICK SPRINGS

Hard working Titans fast bowler Ethan Marinic put his team on the front foot early against the struggling Hampton Park.

Respected across the competition for his tireless spells and consistency, Marinic finished with 5/26 in the first innings as Berwick Springs bowled Hampton Park out for 81.

It’s Marinic’s second five wicket haul of the season following five against Doveton North, with the haul lifting his season wickets tally to 24 at an average of 15.

Riley Hillman then helped Berwick Springs reach 170, with his 79 his second half-century of the season.

Sachintha Rajapakse did the damage in the second innings, taking 5/4 as the Redbacks were bowled out for 22.

LAKERS BOWLING BLOW ON EVE OF FINALS

Lynbrook has confirmed that fast bowler Asadullah Jabbar Khil won’t play for the club again this season due to other commitments.

The wily quick bowler has taken 17 wickets in his nine games for the Lakers this season after coming across from Hampton Park and has been a crucial part of the bowling attack.

Khil’s consistency with the old ball has kept pressure on teams, with his four wicket outing against ladder leaders Coomoora proving his class.

Lynbrook has brought in like-for-like replacement Ismatulla Shariffie from the Turf 3 Reserves side to replace him.

Shariffie is second in the reserves competition wickets tally with 21 at an average of 12, and bowled eight overs across Fountain Gate’s two innings.