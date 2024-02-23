Broken down: what rides on the final round

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With so much riding on the results of each match in the final round of a tight DDCA season, we gaze our eyes over what each team will be looking to get from the contest.

Every Turf 2 game broken down

Keysborough v Narre Warren: This one’s pretty simple: the loser will be relegated to Turf 3, while the winner will remain in Turf 2 next season. Keysborough has been much more competitive since Christmas, but it is the second consecutive season the club has been in a relegation fight, while Narre Warren was in Turf 1 as recently as 2021-22.

Parkfield v Parkmore: For the widespread belief that HSD and Dandenong West are the premiership front-runners, it’s Parkfield with destiny in its hands. Win, and the club will finish the season in top spot. The Bandits are excellent at the one-day format and will relish their last go at it this season. It’s effectively a dead rubber for Parkmore, which will finish fifth regardless.

HSD v Cranbourne: Both teams had players put indifferent seasons behind them and find form on the weekend and will be looking to build on that. HSD, in particular, would love a big score with the bat. A win for HSD and it would finish as high as first – if Dandy West and Parkfield both lose – or second – if one of those happens. A win for Cranbourne, meanwhile, would see it finish at least third – or second if Dandy West loses, while HSD would slip to fourth.

Lyndale v Dandenong West: The Bulls will be looking to bounce back from its poor showing against Cranbourne, and, in particular, would love to see runs come from players other than Anthony Brannan and Shaun Weir. The stop-start nature of the season, caused by rain has meant changing the XI would be a reactive choice and Dandy West have chosen to keep faith but need that confidence to be repaid. Remarkably, given their fearsome reputation, the Bulls would slip to third if it lost and HSD won. If HSD lose and Dandy West lose, Dandy West would remain second, while a Dandy West win would see it return to the top of the table if Parkfield lose.

Predicted semi final match-ups: Parkfield v Cranbourne, Dandenong West v HSD

Every Turf 3 game broken down

Coomoora v Silverton: Coomoora will look to use this game as a tune-up before finals. Having had some easy wins in recent weeks, it would love a competitive hit-out, but regardless, will be ladder leaders.

Doveton North v Doveton: A dead rubber match unless Doveton North’s appeal to have its points this season restored is successful.

Lynbrook v Berwick Springs: The winner of this game will almost certainly face off against Fountain Gate in the semi final. Lynbrook has had a stable lineup for several weeks, but someone looks set to be squeezed out of the XI for finals given emerging talent Tajbir Powar’s impending return. Opening bowlers Jatinder Singh and Medie Dala would be keen to bounce back after feeding Hasindu Waduge’s century last week. Berwick Springs would love to get more out of its middle-order which has been the least consistent component of the team this year.

Hampton Park v Fountain Gate: Provided it beats the Redbacks, Fountain Gate will avoid Coomoora in the semi final. A strong batting performance would boost confidence for Fountain Gate, which has been susceptible to collapses this season – as shown in round 13 when it lost its last nine wickets for just 47 runs.

Predicted semi final match-ups: Coomoora v Lynbrook, Berwick Springs v Fountain Gate

**All calculations assuming Doveton North’s appeal is unsuccessful

TURF 2

Round 13 Results: Parkfield 9/192 defeat Keysborough 114, Narre Warren 89 and 137 defeated by Parkmore 4/164dec, Cranbourne 9/227dec defeated Dandenong West 56 and 2/33, HSD 9/224dec defeated Lyndale 147 and 105.

Ladder: Parkfield 61, Dandenong West 58, HSD 55, Cranbourne 52, Parkmore 38, Lyndale 30, Narre Warren 21, Keysborough 21

Round 14 Fixture: Keysborough v Narre Warren, Parkfield v Parkmore, HSD v Cranbourne, Lyndale v Dandenong West

TURF 3

Round 13 Results: Hampton Park 81 and 22 defeated by Berwick Springs 170, Lynbrook 180 and 4/29 defeated by Fountain Gate 192 and 129, Doveton North 121 and 8/146 defeated Silverton 200 and 8/66dec, Coomoora 1/65dec and 3/72 defeated Doveton 61 and 72

Ladder: Coomoora 66, Fountain Gate 59, Lynbrook 55, Berwick Springs 53, Silverton 42, Doveton North 20, Doveton 18, Hampton Park 9

Round 14 Fixture: Coomoora v Silverton, Doveton North v Doveton, Lynbrook v Berwick Springs, Hampton Park v Fountain Gate