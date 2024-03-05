Another loss halts Noble’s charge

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park’s less than ideal preparations for the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association finals continued on Saturday, going down to Caulfield by 36 runs.

Led by a miserly 3/16 to first-change bowler Nilochana Perera, Noble had a stranglehold of the game, with Caulfield 7/93 after being sent in to bat.

But the hosts’ 8-10 batters were able to eek out 78 runs, with Andrew King’s big late-order hitting giving Caulfield the clear momentum going into the innings break.

Noble Park lost skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge early in the chase and remained relatively on the back foot thereafter.

After slumping to 6/74, middle-order batter Matthew Pearson absorbed pressure with a gritty 35 in partnership with ‘keeper Kolitha Weerasekera, whose unbeaten 39 was the only other score above 20 in the innings.

Star batter Sahan Perera was dismissed for just 16 after three consecutive half-centuries in a stellar season, as Caulfield’s King took five wickets to lead a disciplined bowling attack that proved unflappable.

Having been in contention for top spot as recently as three weeks ago, Noble Park was unable to capitalise on Elsternwick’s own struggles to finish the season.

The club is set to face the same opposition in a two-dayer at home this weekend to kick off its finals campaign.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Hills’ season came to a close with a two-wicket loss to Balwyn.

Opening bowler Kusal Panditharatne took 4/20 in a critical spell as his side looked to defend a middling 151, after being bowled all out.

Despite the hosts taking wickets at regular intervals, Balwyn got home in the 42nd over.

Endeavour Hills finish the season with just two wins, in 15th spot in the 16-team competition.