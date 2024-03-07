Grand final awaits well-led Bulls

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West’s experience and leadership has steered it to a second consecutive grand final

Many at the club have spoken about the installation of Pete Lindsay as president as being crucial to the growth of the club while stalwart Greg Siwes is also positively referenced for helping the development of young players.

Skipper Anthony Brannan said homage was paid to the work of those behind the scenes, while also highlighting the significant impact of former Sri Lankan international pair Nuwan Kualsekara and Malinga Bandara.

“What Nuwan’s able to do with Adam Reid, Noman (Khan) with the ball and his coaching of Nathan Power, myself still learning with the bat is something you don’t get every year you play so we take as much from them as we can,” Brannan said.

The fruits of his work with Reid have immediately shown, with the quickie taking 32 wickets in a team-of-the-year season.

“Malinga is the best possible mentor we could ask for Riley Siwes and he’s done good things at Turf 1 level.

“With Malinga talking to him about fields and speeds and lengths and lines is something that I can’t give Riley as such so we use Malinga and Nuwan as assistant coaches and on-field, they’re a great resource for myself on the field.”

Entering the season, Dandy West was seen competition-wide as the favourites to make the rare jump from Turf 3 to Turf 1 in two seasons.

While match-winners including Shaun Weir, Anthony Brannan and the former international pair have all shone at different times, there has been several stutters and youngsters Power and Bailey Howarth have struggled for runs.

Brannan is confident in the development of that young pair and believes the Bulls round 11 reverse-outright loss to Parkmore and round 13 all-out 56 total are aberrations.

“I think we probably were looking a little far ahead early on which probably cost us in some of those games and we probably weren’t very settled in those games,” he said.

“We learned and moved on from them quickly.

“We understand our roles better than what we probably did then and I feel like we’re in a good position to challenge for the game this week.”

On Parkfield, Brannan said: “they’re a team that has two different modes.

“They play completely different in two day cricket and one day cricket.

“We feel like they’re a really good side which bats as deep as anyone in the comp so we have the mantra of playing the overs, you just have to hang in.”

DANDENONG WEST LIKELY XI

Shaun Weir: A new role for the experienced campaigner, Weir was excellent before Christmas and his 44 in the semi was a positive sign. Also bowls handy leggies.

Nathan Power: A youngster the Bulls have persisted with, the two-day suited cricketer has looked solid at times this season without making a big score, but did well when it mattered last season.

Venuk Hemachandra: Adds sturdiness to the middle order. His patient half-century in the semi is exactly his style as he’ll look to play an anchor role.

Anthony Brannan: The skipper and bankable middle-order batter puts a high price on his wicket which has been crucial in an often misfiring batting lineup.

Riley Siwes: The all-rounder is an important piece culturally for Dandy West, is mature beyond his years with the bat and has formed a lethal combination with fellow leggie Malinga Bandara.

Nuwan Kulasekara: Has three five wicket hauls for the season, with his intimidation factor with the new cherry hard to describe. Hasn’t excelled with the bat this season but has previously won games for the Bulls.

Malinga Bandara: The spinner bowls with ridiculous control and doesn’t give the let-up ball each over so many Turf 2 cricketers bank on. Can also score handy lower-order runs.

Bailey Howarth: Another youngster, Howarth hasn’t contributed as much as he would like, but faced 70 balls in the semi which will give him confidence, while the club speaks of his work ethic behind-the-scenes.

Matt Collett: The gloveman is capable of ‘keeping up to the stumps to quicks and is a slasher down the order with the bat.

Adam Reid: Has taken a big step forward with his cricket this season, with the quickie’s form before Christmas on par with the best in the competition and has started to recapture that in recent weeks.

Peter Atkinson: The veteran fast bowler is sharp upfront and bowls well in tandem with Kulasekara.