“They’re not to be feared”: Parkfield captain

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It’s fitting that the DDCA Turf 2 grand final will be contested between two sides where rain has prevented a result twice with the match in the balance.

After an atypically tight season between the top four sides, all of whom can and have beaten each other on any day, the form guide doesn’t matter in the clash between Parkfield and Dandy West.

In round 6, Parkfield was 5/72 chasing 142, while in round 10, Parkfield was 1/112 after 23 overs.

Parkfield skipper Steve Cannon says those strong showings have taught his side a key lesson.

“That (1/112 game) showed us that they’re not to be feared,” Cannon said.

“I’m cautious of them because they have a lot of match-winners and I have a lot of respect for them.

“We’ll see how we go – they’ve got the big names, they finished first so they’ve got more at stake than us, we’re just a little club down the road with no big names.

“It will be a big challenge to knock them off.”

While Cannon’s men don’t have the star-power of some counterparts, almost all of the First XI have spent several seasons at the club which has built trust and culture.

Parkfield has lost just two games for the season, as that seasoned core of players have led the Bandits, who have won their way through doing it the Bandits’ way.

“We want to get back into Turf 1 if we can but we have to do it our way,” Cannon said.

“We can’t compete with these other mobs who are in a bidding war or relying on recruits.

“We have to do it because we’re all mates and doing it for the love of it.

“We’re lucky to have a lot of club legends who come down and watch regularly.

“The fact we’re so even is really good for our culture because someone will pop their head up when it matters.

“With the ball, (offie) Nicko (Jeffrey) has been the standout but everyone has had their day where they have been the best bowler.

“That’s what I love about our team; we don’t just rely on a couple of blokes and we’re never down and out because there is always someone who can fight us to an okay total.

“The belief in each other is so good for team morale.”

LIKELY BEST XI

Nathaniel Cramer: Showed his quality against the best with back-to-back half centuries against top four sides HSD and Cranbourne during the season. Takes the shine off the new ball.

Dishan Malalasekera: Is a positive strokemaker and, like his partner, rises to the threat of stiffer opposition, with his best scores coming against Dandy West, Cranbourne, Buckley Ridges in a T20 and former Turf 1 side Parkmore. Also bowls more than handy spin.

Riley Payne: It’s been a frustrating season for Payne who always looks likely but hasn’t cracked through yet. An exceptional fielder.

Travis D’Souza: The strong tone-setter with the bat is coming off a century in the semi-final and everyone knows his class with the ball, despite taking a backseat to Jeffrey this season.

Sanjay Kahawatte: A heart-and-soul bowler who hits the deck hard and is coming off his best spell of the season, 4/46. Also a patient middle-order bat.

Hansika Kodikara: The quickest bowler in the team has 22 wickets for the season and is capable of playing various roles with the bat.

Stephen Cannon: The skipper moves it both ways, loves chatter and has league-wide respect. A miserly economy rate reflects his control, while he is much better than most number eight batters.

Shane Cooray: Loved clubman who has been a key part of Parkfield for an extended period.

Zaron Chanel: The former Team of the Year all-rounder’s season has been punctuated by unavailability and injury, but can swing the ball both ways. Is adaptable in the middle and athletic in the field.

Riyanzi Fernando: A newbie to the First XI side, Fernando always chips in with one or two wickets and is a calm batter, with three 25+ scores to his name.

Nick Jeffrey: Four wickets in the semi followed 16 in the spinner’s most recent three home-and-away bowling innings. Deceives and bamboozles, and frustrates and forces you to play. Set to play a massive role.