DDCA Turf 3 Grand Final Preview

By Jonty Ralphsmith

COOMOORA V BERWICK SPRINGS

Details: Rowley Allan Reserve, Keysborough, 9-10 March, 12:30pm

Coomoora

Strength: Peaked at the right time: In the last five weeks, Coomoora has claimed three consecutive outrights, bowled Silverton out for 50 and Lynbrook for 103. In that period, Malan Madusanka has 28 wickets, Dean Krelle has 15, Joel Robertson has eight and Nick Lloyd has seven, all looking damaging at different times. Meanwhile, Lance Baptist, Rahoul Pankhania, Robertson and Liam Hard have all spent valuable time in the middle.

Challenge: Berwick Springs has had this side’s measure in both their previous meetings, unable to chase 168 and 298. Both wins have been set up by Jackson Marie, so the bowlers will know they need to have intensity from ball one.

Berwick Springs

Strength: Batting depth: At 4/78 when number-six Archit Vora came to the crease in the semi, the Titans were probably a touch behind in the game. He came out, absorbed pressure and made a patient and relatively risk-free century to guide his team to 259. No other team in Turf 3 has that class so low in the order; plus Braydon Hillman who made an important 38. Going into the semi, the stats suggested there was more to them than an intimidating opening partnership of Riley Hillman and Jackson Marie that has eased so much pressure – Saturday proved it.

Challenge: Combating Malan Madusanka. In the 29 overs the Coomoora spinner has bowled at Berwick Springs this season, he has picked up 11/84. Undoubtedly, Coomoora will use him to tie down an end as he’s shown he’s capable of so the Titans’ batters will need clear plans.