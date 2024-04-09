Rays on board in 2023

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Exciting ball movement propelled Dandenong to its first Coates Talent League win in 2024 on Sunday.

The Stingrays went down narrowly in each of the first two rounds despite playing with flair and a strong spread of contributors putting their names forward.

In a 17.15 115 to 13.4 82 win, Dandenong had the front-running for the majority of the day but was unable to put the Greater Western Victoria (GWV) Rebels away at Mars Stadium until midway through the last term.

The ‘Rays led from the start of the game, kicking the first two off the back of a productive start to Vic Country boys Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes, and St Kilda father-son prospect Elwood Peckett.

Despite hemming the Rebels in for a large part of the first quarter, it was four goals apiece at the first break as the Rebels were opportunistic in their few forays forward.

The Rays got away from the Rebels on multiple occasions but the home side remained within touching distance despite struggling to generate any momentum amid the visitors’ class and hard work.

Narre North Foxes junior Noah Mraz and Berwick’s Kane Hurst were crucial in repressing GWV’s forward 50 entries when they won it out of the middle.

That pair stood tallest when GWV got out to a game-high 10-point lead and briefly got a run-on, with Mraz’s aerial presence and Hurst combining his toughness and intercepting in his finest game at the level.

When the Stingrays ran the ball out of defensive 50, Dandenong had the legs to look searing and worked hard for each other.

Uncontested marks were a feature when the Stingrays were at their best, with Pat Bloink one who linked up well with a forwards group led by 19-year-old Endeavour Hills junior Jacob Grant, who slotted three goals.

The lead stretched to 25 points late in the third quarter to finally apply the scoreboard pressure which threatened all day, before the Rebels slotted two in the two minutes either side of the last break to get back into it.

But Grant, who was a presence all day, kicked two of his three goals in the last quarter to help the ‘Rays pull away for good, while Harry Doughton also popped up for a sizzler from 50.

Hynes spent time late as the deepest forward and got on top, generating three scoring shots to show a different element to his game, complementing his 32 touches and seven tackles.

Others to perform included Tom Sullivan, who was potent off half-forward and laid six tackles and athletic ruck Jordan Doherty who cleanly gathered 21 disposals.

The Stingrays boys are not in action again until Sunday 5 May, but several players will play in the Vic Country trial match this weekend, while Langford and Mraz will play in an AFL Academy match this weekend.