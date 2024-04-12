Roos playing with a point to prove

By Marcus Uhe

Coach: Daniel Charles.

Captain: Brent Moloney.

2023: 5th in Outer East Division One (7-8).

Ins: Jeremy Valentine (Beaconsfield), Ben Kernick, Jeremy Monckton (Cora Lynn), Brenton Hillard (Noble Park), Jake Gains (Noble Park), James Makrodimitris (Berwick Springs), Nathan Langley (Cora Lynn), Jackson Dalton (Hampton Park), Ben Gilberto (Beaconsfield).

Outs: Anthony Bernardo (Seville), Ben O’Loughlin (Doveton Doves), Matt Rogers (Doveton Doves), Sean Roach (Oakleigh AFC).

10 to watch: Antonio Quach, Kyle Hagger, Harry Dean, Mark Seedsman, Luke Smaluch, Brodie Snooks, Zach Charles, Brenton Hillard, Jake Gains.

Playing twice: Pakenham, Woori Yallock, Narre Warren, Upwey Tecoma, Monbulk, Gembrook Cockatoo, Mt Evelyn.

Expected finish: 8th.

FIXTURE

Round 1: Saturday 13 April v Woori Yallock (H)

Round 2: Saturday 20 April v Mt Evelyn (A)

Round 3: Saturday 27 April v Pakenham (A)

Round 4: Saturday 4 May v Narre Warren (H)

Round 5: Saturday 11 May v Upwey Tecoma (A)

Round 6: Saturday 18 May v Gembrook Cockatoo (H)

Round 7: Saturday 25 May v Emerald (H)

Round 8: Saturday 1 June v Olinda Ferny Creek (A)

Round 9: Saturday 15 June v Monbulk (H)

Round 10: Saturday 22 June v Berwick Springs (H)

Round 11: Saturday 29 June v Wandin (A)

Round 12: Saturday 6 July v Woori Yallock (A)

Round 13: Saturday 13 July v Mt Evelyn (H)

Round 14: Saturday 20 July v Narre Warren (A)

Round 15: Saturday 3 August v Pakenham (H)

Round 16: Saturday 10 August v Gembrook Cockatoo (A)

Round 17: Saturday 17 August v Upwey Tecoma (H)

Round 18: Saturday 24 August v Monbulk (A)

Officer Football Club faces more questions than any other side in Outer East Football Netball heading into 2024.

The re-structure of Outer East’s top two divisions saw the Kangaroos move to Premier Division despite finishing outside the top four in Division One, after a seven-win, eight-loss season, with just three wins against sides that finished ahead of them on the table.

It’s led some to question why they have been afforded the promotion, and speculation as to whether they will be a side targeted, or seen as not worthy of their place in the top flight.

In his second year at the helm, Daniel Charles is not distracted by the outside noise, maintaining his focus on his squad and the opportunity that’s ahead of them.

“At this level, the talent pool and competitiveness varies so much in local football,” Charles said.

“You’re going to get some blokes who are competitive beasts that will go ‘I’m going to show you that we deserve to be there,’ and there’s some that just like to go out there and kick the footy around.

“You can try and use it as motivation but at the end of the day, you’ve just got to put the work in and know that the work you’ve done is enough to get you across the line, more often than not.

“Obviously there’s a challenge ahead of us, finishing outside the finals in first division last year and still stepping up to Premier, we’ve got a bit of ground to make up, but hopefully we’re moving in the right direction as a club.”

A busy off-season saw Charles and the recruiting team target experienced players with high standards of football under their belts to complement a young squad with plenty of talent, and to fill holes left by experienced heads in Anthony Bernardo, Ben O’Loughlin and Matt Rogers.

Brenton Hillard and Jake Gains have been among the standouts on the track, both crossing from Eastern Football League side Noble Park, where Gains won a premiership in 2022.

The key position player drove the standards as much as anyone over Summer, while Hillard’s intangibles saw him selected in the club’s leadership group.

Ben Gilberto and Dan Davies (both from Beaconsfield) have also lifted standards, while Jackson Dalton and Nathan Langley will offer ground-level options at the feet of Brent Moloney and Mark Seedsman.

Their additions made for extra competition for spots in Charles’ best 22, which features last season’s Harold Ramage medal winner in midfielder Luke Smaluch, and he believes has brought out the best in those who chose to stay at Starling Road.

“We’ve had a fair turnover but every player that we’ve lost, it’s probably been beneficial to both teams,” Charles said.

“I think what it’s done is it’s created opportunity for our young, enthusiastic blokes that have got 10/15 years in front of them, where these blokes (that left) were getting to the end of their career or were closer to the finish line than the start, and it’s created opportunity for both.

“We’ve been working on getting the fitness levels up and I think another 12 months under the structures that were introduced last year, I think it’s going to hold us in better stead for next year, and then the inclusion of blokes that have played at a higher level, do help with guidance and knowledge to pass on to the blokes that have been stuck at that lower level for a few years.

“I’m excited to see what our boys can produce, who steps up and who fades away.”