Third-quarter blitz lifts Eagles

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield is one of three teams that remain undefeated in Eastern Division One football after the Eagles scored a seven-point victory over North Ringwood at Quambee Reserve on Saturday.

The Eagles trailed at the first two breaks, by seven and five points respectively, but produced four unanswered goals in a match-breaking six-goal third quarter to set up their 12.10(82) to 10.15(75) triumph.

The visitors dodged a few bullets in the first half; and were lucky to be down by only five points after the Saints wasted several opportunities to increase their margin.

But it took just 15 seconds of the third quarter for two big-name recruits – Nathan Wright and Charlie Muley – to impact the game and get the contest on Beaconsfield’s terms.

Quick hands from Wright to Muley – who converted calmly from 30 out – gave the Eagles the lead, before Aaron Fenton provided the Saints with the quick answer.

Wright and Muley then had a direct hand in the first of the four consecutive goals; that proved the difference in the end for Mick Fogarty’s men.

Wright won a tough clearance, with a tumbling kick falling in the arms of Muley, who played on quickly and found Jafar Ocaa alone on the run in the goal-square.

Ocaa’s goal gave the Eagles a boost in his first game back since breaking his leg last year.

Damien Johnston then kicked a clever goal in traffic, before new small forward Mackay Bateson laid a very strong tackle and goaled from the resulting free kick.

Ocaa then found Josh Mounter, who found space just metres from goal, and the Eagles had opened up a handy 19-point lead.

North Ringwood then kicked two of the last three goals of an enterprising third stanza, and cut the margin to just eight points early in the last.

Ocaa then kicked a great goal from the boundary, before Hayden Brough sealed the deal with a clever goal off his non-preferred left foot.

Brough, Muley and Ocaa all kicked two each for the winners, who were provided with great drive from the likes of Kobe Shipp, Devon Smith, Sam Merrick; and Johnston and Wright.

Ocaa was also impressive, and impactful, in his first run back from a spell.

The Eagles host Mooroolbark this Saturday at Holm Park Reserve.

NORTH RINGWOOD 2.4 4.10 7.13 10.15(75)

BEACONSFIELD 1.3 4.5 10.9 12.10(82)

North Ringwood Goals: Luke Patterson 3, Matthew Sheppard 2, Jayden Van Unen 2, Aaron Fenton, Ben Livingstone, Peter Rozanitis. Best: Ben Livingstone, Matthew Sheppard, Luke Patterson, Aaron Fenton, Michael Locco, Jayden Van Unen.

Beaconsfield Goals: Hayden Brough 2, Charlie Muley 2, Jafar Ocaa 2, Mackay Bateson, Hayden Brown, Harrison Coe, Damien Johnston, Sam Merrick, Joshua Mounter. Best: Kobe Shipp, Nathan Wright, Damien Johnston, Jafar Ocaa, Sam Merrick, Devon Smith.

Ladder R2: Montrose, Park Orchards, Beaconsfield 8, North Ringwood, South Belgrave, Mitcham, Bayswater, 4, Wantirna South, Mooroolbark, Doncaster 0.

Fixture R3: Beaconsfield v Mooroolbark, Bayswater v Wantirna South, Doncaster v South Belgrave, Montrose v Mitcham, North Ringwood v Park Orchards.