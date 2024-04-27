Eagles face huge challenge against the Dingoes

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne face a huge test this Saturday against Dingley as it looks to take its season off the canvas after a 0-3 start.

There was always going to be a hyperfocus on Cranbourne’s forward line after two high profile departures, but the Eagles have kicked just 22 goals across the first three weeks.

It’s too simplistic to say that the low scores are a direct result of a lack of size up forward – the pressure has been sporadic, rather than consistent, and the changing ball movement going forward is taking time to adjust to.

Brandon and Glenn Osborne were absent for round 1, too, which strained a defence that was always going to be under duress, while Port Melbourne’s postbox ground is a stark contrast to what the Eagles know.

Facing the three only undefeated sides remaining in the competition to start the season has been another curveball the club has needed to combat.

Regardless, this weekend’s match against Dingley – probably the best of the sides Cranbourne are still yet to play – shapes as enormous for the psyche.

Slip to 0-4 and the recovery back would be tough, even though the draw does open up for them across the next month.

The ball movement will be under the microscope with Alex Windhager so tough to beat aerially and Kristen Feehan a master interceptor.

Opportunities await the likes of Matt Allister and Aaron Moran inside 50, while Tyler Finn is among the youth who will look to seize their opportunity against the Dingoes.

The Eagles would also love some more goal-scoring contributions from Zak Roscoe, Ryan Jones and Jarryd Barker – the pair combined for an average of four goals per game last year.

In 2024, they have just four across the first three games.

Cranbourne has a huge challenge to get their hands on the ball in the middle and give themselves opportunities to score.

They need to do find a way before the season slips away.

Elsewhere, Doveton face Highett, Endeavour Hills host East Malvern and Skye has Hampton Park.

Tips: CRANBOURNE v Dingley, DOVETON v Highett, ENDEAVOUR HILLS v East Malvern, Skye v HAMPTON PARK.