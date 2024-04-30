Sorry second half sees Berwick buried by Bulls

By Marcus Uhe

A goalless second half heaped more pain on a winless Berwick side in the Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL), thrashed by 73 points at home against Noble Park.

The Wickers downed the then defending premiers late last season on the Bulls’ home turf in what was one of the club’s signature wins since entering into a new era in the EFNL.

While the Bulls aren’t carrying the crown in 2024, Berwick was unable to repeat its heroics in the 19.8 122 to 7.7 49 loss.

It was a tight opening two quarters in which majors were traded, before Noble Park broke free in the second half with all eleven goals after the main break.

Berwick goaled in the opening stages of the second term and added a further three to keep pace with Noble Park before the floodgates opened for the Bulls.

Sam Hilton-Joyce’s major in the 29th minute was the last glimmer of excitement for the Wickers, who once again struggled to keep pace.

By the time the Bulls allowed a Berwick shot on goal in the third term, they had slammed on five of their own in the first 15 minutes of the half.

Defending inside the Bull’s forward 50 was presented its problems for Berwick, unable to cover a spread of goal kicking options in yellow jumpers.

Nine players hit the scoreboard for Noble Park, and while Berwick had seven, none of them kicked multiple goals.

Jai Neal soared for a hanger on the grandstand side early in the third quarter and Noah Cannon showed courage in fourth, backing into a marking contest with eyes only for the ball and wearing a heavy hit from oncoming forward Jack Mullen, for which he received a yellow card, giving the Wickers positives to reflect upon and take into next week’s contest with Doncaster East.

Cannon, Jesse Cirulis, Jordan Roberts and Caleb Van Oostveen were among their best on a difficult day.

Only Norwood sits below Berwick on the Premier Division table, due to a poorer percentage.

Norwood lost to Doncaster East in a battle of two winless sides, while Balwyn downed East Ringwood in a likely finals contest.

Bad kicking for goal mired Rowville’s 36-point win over Vermont and South Croydon upset Blackburn.