Archie kicks five for Lions

By Sports Team

UNDER 11

Having two famous surnames might be challenging for some but Archie Drake-Molineux proved otherwise after kicking five goals for Pakenham Maroon against Clyde.

Archie had heaps of help, with Jy Hyndman kicking three, and Noah De Bono, Beau Kezik and Oliver McLeod two each for the Lions, while Mason Fitzgerald and Brayden Hayle kicked second-half goals for the Cougars.

Narre North Foxes Grey had a hard-fought 16-point win over Berwick Springs Blue with Kade Foster and Jack Patterson snagging two each for the Foxes, with Judd Semmens and Floyd Sullivan the best for Berwick Springs.

Berwick White exploded away from Officer Blue in the last quarter, kicking 5.6 to no score to blow a two-point lead out to 38 by the final siren.

Zane McCarthy and Tanner Ralph bagged two each for the winners.

The individual highlight In Under-11 Red came from Officer Black’s Jonah Zahra, who kicked four goals in a 66-point win over Fountain Gate.

Liam Anderson also kicked three for the Kangaroos, as did Kye Trusler for Pakenham against Narre South Saints, and Samuel Oliver for Officer White against Berwick North.

Narre North Foxes shared the load evenly with Hunter Anderson, Lachlan Davis, Blake Johnson, Jett Keating and Lachlan Simonds kicking a goal each in a nice win over Berwick Navy.

UNDER 12

Cruze Beck put his name up in lights for Foxes Black on Sunday, booting an incredible eight goals against Cranbourne Blue.

Teammates Kobe Constance and Harrison Snell also jagged two each; but played second fiddle to a red-hot Beck.

Andison Mole kicked four goals for Lyndhurst against Clyde, with Kody Ghirxi, Aidan Abraham and Hunter Tuiavii among the Cougars best players.

Jordan Lambert-Govaars and Harley Lebusque snagged two each in Pakenham’s 20-point win over Parkmore, Lir Allen, Joshua Catrucco, Seth Curry, Lachlan Marshall, Caleb Moore, Harley Sinni and Jayden Worrell all kicked six-pointers for Officer against Berwick.

Narre warren Black played some good footy against Foxes Grey, with Romeo Miller 3, Liam Riky 2 and Harry Viney 2 being the main targets up forward.

And Cadel Byrne, Ryder Hee, Blake Peters and Ryder Sneddon kicked one each for Berwick White in an 11-point win over Officer.

Ollie Main kicked two for the Kangaroos.

In Under-12 Girls, Foxes Black came from two points down at three-quarter time to defeat Pakenham by 10 points at Toomuc Reserve.

Annika Granger led the way with three goals for Foxes, with Ava Daly and Georgia Green kicking one each.

Cranbourne Blue also had a tough win over Clyde, winning by seven points in a cracking contest at Cranbourne.

Myra Forsyth landed two goals, with Addison Madigan and Madison Martin also hitting the scoreboard.

And Isabella Boyle, Lilly Marshall and Hunter-Rose Whitfield kicked one each as an inaccurate Berwick White overcame Berwick Springs Blue.

UNDER 13

Devon Meadows had a sensational day in Under 13s action with both the Black and Red sides recording impressive victories.

Devon Meadows Black held Officer White scoreless for three quarters at Casey Fields in a 79-2 win in its first contest of 2024, while Devon Meadows Red kicked all five goals of the second quarter to run away with a 41-point victory over Clyde.

Pakenham Maroon made it two wins from two matches after downing Carrum Patterson Lakes by 21 points in a hard fought contest.

Xavier Chapple and Macoy Scanlan starred with four goals apiece to power Berwick White to a near 100-point win over Bonbeach, while Officer Blue had far too many scoring options for Frankston Dolphins to curtail in a 59-point win.

UNDER 14

Officer’s girls prevailed in a nail-biting thriller over Edithvale Aspendale, holding on by two points at Starling Road.

Charlotte Payne, Darcey Butcher-Vella and Willow Ditchfield, were among Officer’s best, with the latter two hitting the scoreboard in the 17-15 win.

Ella Scott kicked four goals in Pearcedale Baxter’s 80-point win over Narre North, while Berwick White was unable to overcome Karingal in the fourth quarter in a 13-point loss.

Cranbourne’s Blue Boys kept Pearcedale scoreless in the final quarter in a 19-point win, thanks to four goals from Maxwell Davies.

Devon Meadows, meanwhile, was far too strong for Langwarrin White, now top of the table after a 76-point win.

Berwick Navy kicked multiple goals in every quarter and had four multiple goal kickers, in Griffin McDonald, Lincoln Chadwick, Ari Pearson and Jake Sheen, as the Wickers recorded a big win over Pakenham Maroon.

Lyndhurst showcased a strong defensive effort, keeping Narre South to just 15 points in a 31-point win, Officer Blue held strong against a fast-finishing Carrum Patterson Lakes in a 46-40 victory, as did Berwick White, keeping Mount Eliza at bay.

UNDER 15

Benjamin Crowley kicked six goals in Berwick Springs Blue’s thumping 121-point win over Seaford to help his side register a maiden win for the season on Sunday.

The Titans kicked 23.14 152 to Seaford’s 4.7 31, showing prowess at both ends.

Cranbourne Blue was far too strong for Mount Eliza in a 69-point victory, and Narre North Grey cruised to a 28-point victory over Frankston Black thanks to a seven-goal first quarter.

Officer Blue had a 10-goal win over Carrum Patterson Lakes, led by Zye Bergles-Brown’s five majors.

UNDER 16

A three goal to one last quarter has helped Fountain Gate to an 8.8 56 to 4.10 34 victory over Chelsea, led by goalkicker Michael Busuttil’s bag of four.

Elsewhere in the boys U16s gold competition, three goals to Charlie Ellis was not enough to give Cranbourne a victory on the road against Sorrento and Berwick Springs Green fell just short of a stirring comeback in the navy competition.

The Titans trailed by 34 points at three-quarter-time of its clash with Crib Point, but got within six at the final siren thanks to a 5.5 to 1.1 last quarter, but they ultimately left their run too late.

Narre North, Berwick Springs and Officer all succumbed to defeats in the Blue competition, despite the hard work of Kade Cotton, Max Norton, Josh Bell and Jake Wray.

Cody Hoghton, Beau Potter and Dandenong Stingrays under-16s duo Diesel De Santis and Hunter Beaumont all kicked multiple goals in Officer’s 14.18 102 to 8.4 52 win over Carrum Patterson Lakes, while Devon Meadows was outgunned by Mount Martha.

Berwick Springs skipper Clare Allison backed up her five goal haul in round 1 with another day out, this time kicking seven in the Titans’ 72-point win over Lyndhurst.

The back-to-back bags have her sitting comfortably on top of the goal kicking tally in the under-16s girls navy competition.

Marlee Cabansag finished on the scoreboard with three goals in Berwick’s 51-point win over Frankston, while Sienna Parker kicked two goals for Cranbourne in its 14-point win over Carrum Patterson Lakes

Officer, Devon Meadows and Fountain Gate all tasted defeat in the Blue competition.

Highly-regarded Narre North player and SSV representative Annie Clish kicked three goals in the Foxes’ 23-point loss to Balnarring.

UNDER 17

Narre South held off a fast-finishing Berwick Springs to win 11.10 76 to 10.9 69, with skipper Cooper Law, Lachlan Limbom, Sam Pepper and Levi Tallis all kicking multiple goals.

The Saints set the game up in the first quarter, before nine goals to four after the main break set the scene for a climatic finish, the fightback led by Jack Bellinger and Bailey King.

Narre North duo Austin Fardell and Walter Cosgriff had a field day in a 116-point victory over Langwarrin, combining for 15 of their team’s 18 goals.

Zach Bryant and Jake Smit both kicked four for Pakenham in its win over Lyndhurst; Cranbourne was overrun late by Dromana; and Berwick’s strong finish wasn’t enough to get past Somerville.

Azariah Borg and Sebastian Sottile combined for eight in officer’s big win over Red Hill, while Berwick was overrun by Mount Eliza.

UNDER 18

Makayla Cherrill was strong in Devon Meadows’ big win over Officer while Makenzie Krogh and Jessica Van Es each kicked three in Berwick’s victory against Cranbourne, while Narre North fell short against Balnarring.