Class of CCCA leads the way

By David Nagel

The Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) has dominated selection in the Region 8 Team of the Year with six players being named in a 12-strong squad – including Pakenham’s Dale Tormey as captain.

Region 8 consists of the CCCA, Ferntree Gully District Cricket Association (FTGDCA) and Mornington Peninsula Cricket Association (MPCA), with players selected now in contention to be selected in the 2023/24 Victorian Country Cricket League (VCCL) Team of the Year.

Tormey and his Pakenham teammate Chris Smith lead the CCCA contingent, with Chris Bright (Kooweerup), Lucas Ligt (Devon Meadows), Josh Lownds (Tooradin) and Travis Wheller (Cardinia) also being selected.

Smith and Tormey have been selected as opening batters in the team, with Ligt selected in the prime number-three position after a stellar season for the Panthers.

All-rounder Lownds has been selected at number seven, one spot of ahead of Bright, who has been named as wicketkeeper in the team.

Off-spinning all-rounder Wheller rounds out a strong contingent from the CCCA, picked at number-nine in the batting order.

CCCA President Rob Hansen said having six players selected highlighted the quality of talent in the top-flight of the competition.

“It’s a great achievement by all six players, particularly from Chris Smith who averaged well over 100 for Pakenham this season,” Hansen said.

“The quality of cricketers in Ferntree Gully and Mornington Peninsula is enormous, so to have half of the team selected from the CCCA is wonderful acknowledgment for the talent we have on display.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone involved in the CCCA when I say congratulations to Chris, Dale, Lucas, Josh, Chris and Travis on their selections.

“All six players are thoroughly deserving of the honour.”

Smith was the standout player in Region 8, making 989 runs for Pakenham at the astounding average of 109.89.

He catapulted himself to his third Terry Stephenson Medal with consecutive scores of 140 not out, 210 not out, 214 not out and 98 in the final game of the home-and-away season against Tooradin.

His record run ended two runs short of his fourth-consecutive triple-figure score after 662 runs without dismissal.

Tormey was the standout all-rounder across Region 8, making 659 runs at an average of 54.92 and took 27 wickets at 17.67.

Tormey finished runner-up to Smith in the Terry Stephenson Medal polling 20 votes to Smith’s 22.

2023/24 REGION 8 TEAM OF THE YEAR

Chris Smith Pakenham

Dale Tormey (C) Pakenham

Lucas Ligt Devon Meadows

Nathan Walsh (VC) FTGDCA

Jackson Walters FTGDCA

Blake Walter FTGDCA

Josh Lownds Tooradin

Chris Bright Kooweerup

Travis Wheller Cardinia

Billy Humphrey MPCA

Jake Wood MPCA

Daniel O’Shea FTGDCA (12th Man)