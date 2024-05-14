Binns, Frankston pair play important roles in VFL

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield’s Matt Johnson and Noble Park’s Matt Nelson both played key roles in Frankston’s victory over GWS in the VFL on Saturday morning.

In a low-scoring wet slugfest, Johnson kicked four of the Dolphins’ seven goals, including the first two of the last quarter which put the game out of a reach for a fast-finishing Giants outfit.

Nelson’s clean hands and calmness in a high-pressure game was another key feature of the contest, as he finished with 12 disposals in his second game of state league footy.

Meanwhile, Berwick junior Jaxon Binns continued to press his claims for AFL selection, finishing with 43 disposals, five tackles and six clearances in Carlton’s loss to Casey.

The aerobic beast was a late inclusion as substitute in the Blues’ round 7 clash with Geelong, which remains his only game at the level, having racked up plenty of the footy in the VFL since being taken in the 2022 national draft.

Elsehwere, Officer’s Cal Porter finished with 20 disposals and 12 tackles in Box Hill’s five point win over Sandringham; Rowville’s Cooper MacDonald took seven marks as a sweeping halfback for Collingwood VFL; and Warragul Industrials’ Ahlee Penry returned for the Southern Saints and collected nine disposals and three marks.