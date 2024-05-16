Casey raises funds for BCNA

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Casey Cannons Hockey Club raised vital funds for Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) during Saturday’s home matches at Berwick Secondary College.

The Cannons had a cocktail bar and all women’s players brought in baked goods, with the proceed of those going to BCNA, while there was also a vibrant splash of pink throughout the club rooms to raise awareness about the cause.

“Most people here would know someone or have been affected by breast cancer,” said social co-ordinator Darcy Hetherington while highlighting why the charity was chosen.

“It’s something close to everyone’s hearts and is a good cause that should never be forgotten

“It’s been quite successful – we have had a lot of juniors, women and men get involved in the fundraiser and hopefully our best yet.”

The team wore pink socks during their games throughout the day to further highlight the cause in what is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Casey.

“It was a great day for the club,” coach Andrew Harris said.

“We had mixture of (junior) girls run out with the women so they were involved in the pre-game talk before the game.

“Everyone was dressed in pink and got into the spirit of the day so I don’t think it could have gone any better.”

The women’s firsts team won 3-1 on the day against bottom-placed Knox to improve their record to 2-0-3, sitting eighth in the 12-team competition.

After conceding the only goal of the first half and squandering a series of short corners, Harris was proud of the women’s grittiness.

“It probably wasn’t our greatest game of the season but to turn it around with a 3-0 second half was really pleasing,” he said.

“We were bringing the ball out of congestion and using the space on the field in the second half and we capitalised on three short corners which made the difference.

“The result was even more pleasing because one of our lead strikers Emma Harris went down with a calf when scores were level so for the girls to battle through that made it a great result.

“It showed everyone’s ability to fill the void and step up and take up a role when needed.”

Meanwhile, the men had a 3-2 loss to Knox, with Tristan Chaffey and Tadhg McCurran the goal scorers.

The men next face Melbourne Highschool Old Boys, which has started the season with five draws.

Casey sit fourth in the 10-team competition, but just three points separate third and ninth, highlighting the importance of the weekend’s result.