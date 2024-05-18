Casey fielding under-12 Shield team

By Jonty Ralphsmith

For the first time in 20 years, Casey Cannons Hockey Club is fielding a junior shield side.

Shield is the highest level of competitive junior hockey in the state, with the Cannons having an under-12s team in the mixed division.

After a competitive 7-3 round 1 loss to Essendon, Casey won 7-1 against Camberwell on the weekend.

The season in Shield follows an undefeated run to the Pennant premiership last year.

With many of those premiership-winners still eligible to play under-12s, the Cannons have been able to maintain continuity in the squad.

Having juniors playing a high standard of hockey at an early age is crucial for the sustainability of the club.

“The focus was having players play such a high standard of hockey at a young age,” said coach Matt Guastella.

“First and foremost is the basics and then understanding positional hockey – some of the kids are playing the first year of full-field.

“They’re learning where players should be when attacking, when defending and how to position themselves.

“By halfway through the season we’ll start to gel and put pressure on teams who have been in shield for a long time.”

“The more kids who are paying that level of hockey earlier is great for the club and the growth has been shown by the fact that some play senior hockey or in the under-14s.”

Aashwath Bhatt scored three goals in the win, while Riley Albrecht, Tom Guastella, Lane Peresso and Ryder Peresso also found the back of the net.