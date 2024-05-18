Hampton Park face Highett test

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park faces a deceptively big test this Saturday when it takes on Highett on the road.

While Highett is winless so far in 2024 – compared to Hampton Park which has a 4-1 record – it has faced the three best teams in the competition and could have beaten Endeavour Hills in round one if not for inaccuracy and will be keen to avenge its surprise loss to Caulfield.

The Redbacks, meanwhile, will be keen to keep the surprising string of wins rolling, with its only loss of the season being to top-two side East Malvern, the result largely a product of their poor kicking.

Ball magnet Jayden Weichard will look to use the ball effectively and provide a point-of-difference in the midfield for a Redbacks side which lost to the same opponent in the elimination final last year.

Highett’s Tom McCarthy dominated that day but he likely won’t be in action this time, his excellent form rewarded with VFL selection for Richmond in the last fortnight.

The Hampton Park lineup looks weaker than the 22 that ran out that day against Highett, but the rise of Jye King down back and continued improvement of players in their low-20s has propelled them to an envious record.

The Redbacks were at pains to highlight that they entered the new season at a difficult juncture given the off-season inclusions haven’t offset a series of important departures.

But move to 5-1 and the form-line will be hard to ignore.

Meanwhile, Doveton face St Kilda City on the road, Endeavour Hills has a tough road trip to Caulfield and Cranbourne hosts East Brighton.

Tips: HIGHETT v Hampton Park, St Kilda City v DOVETON, CAULFIELD v Endeavour Hills, CRANBOURNE v East Brighton