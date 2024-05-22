Clarke leads way for Doveton

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton recruit Matt Clarke has wasted no time in making an impact at his new club, kicking three goals in a best-on-ground performance against St Kilda City on Saturday.

The last of Doveton’s notable inclusions for the 2024 season to debut, Clarke was a class above as Doveton proved it could win ugly in a deceptively tight 17.18 120 to 8.7 55 victory at the Peanut Farm.

Clarke started on the wing, the Doves looking to use his class with the ball to connect them going forward, while his aerial presence made him essentially an extra marking target when he worked inside 50.

The Doves kicked the first two goals of the game before the Saints had a possession, Clarke assisting the first one to Max Sheppard’s advantage, setting the scene for his day.

The hosts responded with the next four, however, as they slingshotted the ball with intent from the back half, before Doveton were able to stabilise late in the quarter, going into the first break with a two point lead.

The visitors’ ability to win centre clearance was a theme throughout a well-fought game, with Hayden Speirings’ power and Dylan Chapman’s ruck-work both clear contributors.

Clarke kicked his first goal for the club in the second quarter as the visitors worked hard for each other, in a tightening contest.

Neither team gave each other the control or easy looks that both had at stages of the first quarter, but late goals to Will Smith and Cam Williamson gave Doveton a handy 20-point buffer at halftime.

The lead stretched to 29 by three-quarter-time, before the game opened up in a seven goal to two final quarter.

Clarke rotated forward in the second half and took a series of marks inside 50 as his excellence shone through.

“It was great to get him into the team and he showed his class,” coach Matt Stapleton said.

“He played on a wing and then we moved him forward in the last quarter and he was able to hit the scoreboard for us which was great.

“The way he trains and prepares himself, you can’t ask for much more. It was great to have him run around for us out there.

“He’s got a great endurance base so he can certainly run and he’s pretty smart and gives us an option to kick to.

“Him and Ricky give us a great balance on the wing: two different style of players so it was awesome to see him out there.

“He found the footy early in the game which was great and he was able to go on with it.

“He’s got that great flexibility where he can go up forward so he’s a real utility.”

The former Noble Park player may have shone brightest, but he was far from the only 2024 list addition to carry the torch.

James Canty was influential, Ben O’Loughlin played an important role against a tall St Kilda City attack before being swung forward, and Speirings and Lochie Conboy each added dynamism when they were in the middle.

With stalwarts Shannon Henwood, Harley Primrose and Jake Basa all missing, the midfield mix looked different; more athletic.

“We want to make sure we have plenty of different personnel that can go through there – that (speed) has been a focus of ours,” Stapleton said.

“It has chopped and changed a fair bit which will inevitably make it take longer to get that synergy.

“We still rate the ability to always be in the contest so that hasn’t changed too much but there have been tinkers with personnel and our setup.

“It was good we were able to grind out the game in the end.”

Williamson’s speed and winger Ricky Johnson’s fitness were also important parts of the rugged win.

Meanwhile, Hampton Park continued their unlikely winning streak with a 19.8 122 to 12.10 82 victory over Highett; Endeavour Hills fell six points short of a stirring comeback at Caulfield.

Narre South and Lyndhurst were both beaten in Division 3; while in Division 4, Isaac Braaksma led Dandenong to an 11-point win over Hallam; Tom Bradley kicked eight for Lyndale against South Yarra; and Doveton Eagles were beaten by Moorabbin.