Cranbourne play out thrilling draw

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne has pulled off a stirring comeback to nab two points off East Brighton in a 13.5 83 apiece draw at Livingston Reserve on Saturday.

East Brighton’s Tom Lamb had a shot after the siren from outside 50 to give East Brighton the lead, but Eagle Jake Stephens laid his fist into it to help ensure the shot fell short.

The Eagles trailed by 23 points at the 13-minute mark of the last quarter, before kicking four goals in eight minutes to claim the lead early in stoppage time.

East Brighton had the territory in the last seven minutes and were able to force a rushed behind as Cranbourne looked to hold on to the one-point lead and slingshot from the backline.

Either side of that stretch of goals, the Eagles will rue a series of poorly directed kicks picked off by the Vampires, who took five intercept marks in Cranbourne’s forward 50 in the last quarter.

Casey-listed defender Andrew Green executed two big spoils late in the game, Brandon Osborne had a crucial one-on-one win and Glenn Osborne also had a critical late involvement as the backline was under enormous pressure.

What presented as an eight-point game finished up with the points split – though East Brighton looked as though it would emerge victorious for much of the day against the inconsistent Eagles.

When the visitors kicked the first goal of the last quarter, they led by 24 points.

A contested intercept mark to Dillan Bass and deep kick to Mitch Tharle’s advantage at the teeth of goal trimmed the margin, but seven minutes later, East Brighton had again extended the buffer to 23 points.

That’s when a desperate Cranbourne played their best footy.

Teenager Tyler Finn’s power and ball-handling won him the crucial centre clearance, which headed to his team’s advantage, Nick Darbyshire setting it up deep where the inventive Tyson Barry snapped a major.

Jake Stephens’ and Finn’s pressure at the next centre stoppage allowed Cranbourne to again go forward despite not getting first hands on the footy.

From there, Cranbourne was able to keep the ball in its half, Stephens, Luke-Bee-Hugo and Finn finding space, eventually hitting up a leading Zak Roscoe who made no mistake from 35.

Back to an 11-point margin at the 18-minute mark.

With Bailey Buntine, Finn and Jarryd Barker roving Stephens, Cranbourne sent it forward straight from stoppage, with Bee-Hugo getting on the outside and finishing from 30.

Stephens’ ruck dominance was instrumental for the Eagles during a procession of stoppages in the corridor following that goal, before Barker won a free kick and 50-metre penalty, dobbing the set shot from 25.

Stephens, named best-on-ground, was enormous in the last quarter, while Finn showed he could stand up in pressure situations.

Barker, Finn, Dylan Cavalot, Buntine and Roscoe went through the midfield, which was cleaner, more accountable and stronger over the footy during that period.

Despite again holding their own in a sturdy test, the Eagles, currently eight points outside the top five, will be seeking the nourishment of a win when it comes up against Bentleigh.