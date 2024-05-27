Planning goes out the window

By David Nagel

Jockeys Jaylah Kennedy and Zac Spain rode winning doubles at Sandown Hillside on Saturday on an afternoon when not everything went exactly according to plan.

Kennedy was the punters’ pal after booting home Matriarch Rose in race six on the card and then teaming up with Patrick Payne to score aboard another popular elect in Hard To Cross in race eight.

The win aboard Matriarch Rose came after a horror run from an equally horror draw; beginning from the widest barrier in the 10-horse field.

Kennedy had no choice but to settle wide over the 1600-metre trip; with Dan O’Sullivan’s four-year-old mare still proving too strong over the concluding stages.

Kennedy wasn’t overly-complimentary of her ride when interviewed post-race.

“I gave it a horrible steer to tell the truth, three wide, no cover the whole way, they didn’t give me an inch at all so I just had to find my rhythm,” she said.

Kennedy rode Matriarch Rose into second placing at Sandown on Wednesday 15 May, when some erratic behaviour in the straight cost the pair victory.

A subtle gear change made all the difference on the weekend.

“I really thought the other day here at Sandown I was home and hosed, she just hit the front and completely threw it away,” Kennedy explained

“Visors on today; she’s classy.

“The biggest thing is she’s just so tough; from the 600 she was hanging out really badly; but when we straightened up and I hadn’t moved, I was pretty confident.

“I’ve had a bit to do with her at home, so I know what’s there, it was just good to see her do it on raceday.

“She’s definitely going to be a nice horse over a bit more ground I reckon: ridden a bit cold will be most effective for her, with a better gate and a better steer.

“But thankfully she was too good today.”

Spain completed his double on South Australian raider Pudding, after earlier saluting on Way Up High in race five.

Spain had planned to give the Richard and Chantelle Jolly-trained galloper a trailing run throughout, but plans changed as soon as the barriers opened.

“The plan wasn’t to lead, that’s for sure,” Spain said post-race.

“The plan was to get cover on him but he just began so well; I sort of looked across and there was no one taking it up so I elected to take it up and got him into a good rhythm.

“I just really made sure I was building from the 600, with the 54 on his back, and he travelled well through the dip and showed a good kick.

“He was really good today.”

Spain believes the five-year-old Tavistock gelding can continue his winning form when he again gets brought across the border.

“Off that win he can progress in Melbourne, that’s for sure, especially at this time of year, so I don’t see why they wouldn’t bring him over again,” he said.

“Every time Richard and Chantelle bring one over from SA they’re always in the money.

“It’s good to get on this one’s back and hopefully if they bring him over; I can stick with him again.”

The next meeting at Sandown is this Sunday June 2, with the Australian Hurdle, Australian Steeplechase and Listed Sandown Cup to be decided on the Lakeside track.