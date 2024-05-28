Bower’s stellar strike powers City to breakthrough win

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong City has returned to the winner’s list in the National Premier League (NPL) Victoria for the first time since round 11 thanks to a 2-0 on the road win against Altona.

Will Bower got City off to a brilliant start with a gorgeous strike in the fifth minute of the contest, silencing the home crowd in the process.

The speedy striker gathered the ball just inside his team’s attacking half and showed his dash to edge away from a trailing opponent.

As the defenders infront of him in the last line backed off, Bower let rip on the run with his right leg and found the top right hand corner, catching the defence and the Magic goalkeeper off guard with a contender for goal of the season.

Nary a shot was offered on John Hall’s goal as City maintained possession between the penalty box and did the lion’s share of the attacking.

Kenny Athiu doubled the lead midway through the second half, showcasing all his height with a towering header at a set piece.

Athiu was brought down from behind by a desperate defender as the former Melbourne Victory striker closed in on goal, resulting in a free kick on the left wing 25 yards from goal.

Valli Cesnik took the kick, floating a lofted ball to the back post where Athiu rose above the congestion, and wrongfooted the goalkeeper with a header to the left side of the goal.

It was Athiu’s fifth goal of the 2024 campaign but his first since late March in City’s win over Moreland City.

Athiu had a golden chance to make it 3-0 shortly after his goal, but his penalty kick was saved by Christian Rossi in the Altona goal.

Bower’s speed brought the defence undone once again, and drew a foul from the last defender while closing in on goal.

Athiu took the responsibility, but Rossi followed his shot to the right to maintain the 2-0 scoreline.

The resulting corner brought out an even better save from Rossi, keeping out another header from defender Stefan Brecevic at close range.

Hall then outdid his counterpart, with a flying right-hand from a sharp volley in the 76th minute enough to maintain his clean sheet.

Dashing defender and leader Jacob Alexander played the final half hour of the contest in his first match since round six where he suffered an ankle injury.

The win saw City leapfrog their opponents from eighth place into seventh, territory on the table they have occupied for much of the season in an impressive return to the top flight.

City next hosts St Albans on Saturday afternoon.