Bulls badly beaten by Blackburn

By Marcus Uhe

Noble Park’s hat-trick of wins to open the season now appears long in the rear-view mirror following a fourth-straight loss in the Eastern Football Netball League’s Premier division on Saturday.

The Bulls were crunched by Blackburn to the tune of 63 points at home on Saturday, 10.9 69 to 20.12 132, to leave them with a win-loss record of 1-3 at home to begin 2024.

Blackburn sensationally overcame the Bulls in a thrilling win at Pat Wright Senior Oval in the final round of 2023 to take their spot in the top six and bring a premature end to Noble Park’s premiership defence.

Fingernails finished in considerably better shape on Saturday evening, however, with fans spared the heartbreak of close finish.

The game unravelled in the second term for the Bulls when Blackburn kicked six consecutive goals.

Bailey Lambert kicked the first of the term following some slick stoppage work from Kyle Martin, to cut the margin to eight points, before conceding six in the following 20 minutes of action to trail by 46 at the long break.

Three goals apiece in the third term ensured the game did not blow out, but the Panthers slammed another seven to Noble Park’s four to run out 63-point winners.

Lambert backed up his eight-goal from last week with four, as Kyle Martin, Tom Nelson and Ben Marson each kicked two.

Martin continues to impress in his second game after returning from knee surgery, while Tom Nelson’s recruitment from Berwick Springs is proving a welcome addition.

A strong percentage is keeping the Bulls in the top four, despite a negative win-loss ratio, with South Croydon snapping at their heels.

Noble Park will rest this weekend before their traditional King’s Birthday long weekend fixture on Saturday 8 June against Balwyn.