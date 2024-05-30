League royalty returns to Turf 1 for Narre South

By Marcus Uhe

A former Wookey Medal winner will return to the Dandenong District Cricket Association with the confirmation of Morteza Ali’s return to Narre South.

The explosive all-rounder was crowned the best player in Turf 1 for the 2019/20 season, having hit 438 runs and taken 24 wickets, and spent the last two seasons at Cardinia Cricket Club in the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA).

In February he represented the CCCA at the Melbourne Country Week competition, where he top scored for the Division Two grand final with 47, and finished in the top 10 of the Terry Stephenson Medal vote count for the 2023/24 season.

He struck 622 runs in 15 matches at 51.8, with two hundreds, and took 13 wickets at 31.6.

Ali was a key figure in the Bulls’ runner up season in the CCCA Premier Division in 2022/23

It will be his third stint with the Lions, having played an integral role in the club’s ascent from Turf 2 to Turf 1, thanks to a Turf 2 premiership in 2018/19, and eight seasons in total.

The Lions were one of the big improvers in 2023/24, falling agonisingly short of qualifying for the Turf 1 grand final in a two wicket loss to eventual premiers, Buckley Ridges.

Led by outgoing coach Matthew Brooks, and captain Kyle Hardy, the Lions finished third and prevailed by two runs in an extraordinary elimination final against Hallam Kalora Park, defending 220 at Hallam Recreation Reserve.

English imports Alex Cruickshank and Callum Nicholls will not return to Strathaird Reserve, but towering quick Zach Wilson will, alongside Liam Sheehan, returning from Dandenong Cricket Club, where he played as high as Second XI in 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Cruickshank was one of the leading seam bowlers in the competition last season, earning selection in the Turf 1 Team of the Year thanks to 24 wickets at 15.7, while Nicholls made a major impression before injuring his A/C joint in round 12, ending his season.

Hallam Kalora Park veterans William Whyte and Leigh Booth will suit up again for the Hawks, with stars Mahela Udewatte and former Wookey Medal winner Jordan Hammond also recommitting.

Buckley Ridges expects most of its premiership winning XI to return to Park Oval, and will be bolstered by Pakenham’s Dale Tormey, as announced last week.

Beaconsfield will welcome South African Connel Nel to the Tigers, adding to its all rounder stocks having secured the services of 2023/24 Wookey Medal third place winner Susantha Pradeep to lead the side as captain.

Springvale South, meanwhile, announced that premiership winning all rounder Yoshan Kumura has departed the club after two seasons.