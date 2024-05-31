Wuol, Penry building well

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick’s Wal Wuol has played himself into some solid form for the Northern Bullants across the last fortnight.

The athletic winger’s rise to the VFL ranks has been a meteoric one, with round 8’s 17 disposal, six mark and one goal effort against Southport his best so far at the level.

He backed it up this week with 13 disposals as he looks to use his running capacity and high-level athletics background to his advantage after spending time at Casey last year.

At Southport, Frankston was outlasted but Beaconsfield’s Matt Johnson continued his reliable season with 3.3 while Noble Park’s Matt Nelson returned to the lineup and kicked his first goal at VFL level in a 13-disposal hitout.

In the VFLW, Warragul Industrials ruck Ahlee Penry had an enticing duel with fellow rising key-position-player Keeley Hardingham.

Penry finished with 26 hitouts in a competitive display against Hardingham’s 29 in a 10-point win for the Gippslander’s Southern Saints.