Endeavour Hills face massive test

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It’s a free hit for Endeavour Hills this weekend in the Southern Football Netball League Division 2 competition.

The competition is giving the Falcons no chance of successfully completing the hardest task in SFNL Division 2 footy in 2024: knocking off top-placed Murrumbeena at Murrumbeena.

But that liberty will enable them to play to their strengths and show themselves and the rest of the competition where they really sit.

The chances of them emerging with victory are low – but they will hope to compete hard against the premiership favourites.

Against East Malvern they failed to do that, their system in the centre breaking down which enabled gun full forward Isaac Morrisby to kick a bag of eight in a contested marking clinic.

With Murrumbeena’s forward line containing Todd Elton and Steve Tolongs, who both average more than three goals per game, neutralising the Lions’ midfield on their favoured home ground will be necessary to compete.

After a down period following a surprise 3-0 start to life in Division 2 footy, the sixth-placed 3-4 Falcons took a step towards their best against Doveton.

The consensus from both clubs was that Endeavour Hills fought hard but lacked polish and class, which the strong sides will exploit.

The young side are learning every match with several players showing clear improvement since round 1.

With Murrumbeena undefeated with an average winning margin of 37 points so far this season, it’s arguably the toughest home and away test most of the Endeavour Hills team have faced in their careers.

In a season where growth and consolidation at the next level are the clear themes, a competitive hitout would be welcomed and provide a strong benchmark for the rest of the season.

Tips: MURRUMBEENA v Endeavour Hills, HAMPTON PARK v Keysborough, East Malvern v DOVETON, CRANBOURNE v Chelsea Heights.