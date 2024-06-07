Wallace welcomed back to Bear cave

By Marcus Uhe

Berwick Cricket Club has secured one of the most prized signatures on the local cricket landscape for the upcoming summer with the confirmation of Michael Wallace joining the club for the upcoming Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 season.

A former junior cricketer at Berwick, Wallace joins the club having departed Victorian Premier Cricket side Casey South-Melbourne after a brilliant Premier Cricket career.

He played in more than 200 First XI games for the Swans dating back to his first season in 2012/13.

He made his Premier Cricket debut back in 2006/07 in St Kilda’s Second XI and finally broke through for his First XI debut in 2011.

He moved to the Swans the following summer where he was selected in the First XI and the end of the season.

He would go on to captain the Swans and establish himself as one of the competition’s premier batters in the following decade.

His best season came in 2021/22, when he hit five 50s and 591 runs at 34 during a season of one-day cricket, when he led the Swans to the grand final.

In his final season in red and white, he was a key figure in the Swans reaching another decider, thanks to 532 runs, featuring a century and two 50s.

His connection to Berwick remained over the years, playing for the club’s T20 side in between 2014/15 and 2017/18.

Berwick coach Brad James said his addition will be “huge” for the club.

“It’s probably a position that we struggled to fill last year, so to add a bloke of his class, poise and experience, he’s going to steady up our middle order as someone of high quality to bat behind Jake (Hancock),” James said.

“A lot of the time (Hancock has) had a lot to do by himself and with the tail, but now I think that by putting (Wallace) in behind him, it’s going to help Jake as well.

“He’s a quality person, he’s always been invested in the club when he’s been away as well.

“He was provided a lot of support when he was coming through and knowing the person that he is, he’ll be more than happy to share his wealth of knowledge and experience with the younger boys.”

Much of the playing XI that took the field last year is expected to return to Arch Brown Reserve in a push to return to finals for the first time since 2021/22.

The Bears were one of the form sides of the competition last Summer but lost their last three matches and missed out on a spot in the four.

Hancock enjoyed a brilliant season, making 547 runs at 68.3, and placed fourth in the Wookey Medal vote count.