Bulls downed in showpiece contest

By Marcus Uhe

A formidable first half against the ladder leaders was not enough for Noble Park to secure the much-needed four points in a standalone showpiece King’s Birthday long weekend fixture against Balwyn in the Eastern Football Netball League.

The Bulls led by a point at the long break but kicked two goals in the second half to Balwyn’s five, as the Tigers romped to an eighth consecutive win in a 7.8 50 to 10.15 75 result.

It took 10 minutes for the game’s opening goal as both sides missed chances to stake an early claim on proceedings.

It was the busy Jake Mullen that struck first for the Bulls, and goals were traded in the first term as Jackson Sketcher made an early impression with his second goal of the year.

Scores were even at the first change, neither side could break free from the contest’s shackles in the second term, thanks to three goals apiece.

Kyle Martin goaled from a stoppage in the opening minute of the term and added a second shortly after to give the Bulls a 12-point lead.

Balwyn hit back, but the next 10 minutes was a masterclass in defending in the forward half from the Bulls, and netted another through Scott McInerney.

The Bulls created repeated forward entries and locked the ball in their attacking half, with Sketcher setting the tone through a number of intercepts himself.

McInerney’s came from an intercept of his own 50 metres from goal, before kicking on the run to put his side 13 ahead after 17 minutes.

Two Tigers goals in time on, however, gave the visitors momentum heading into the long break, and devalued the effort of the Bulls earlier in the quarter.

Balwyn dominated proceedings in the third, reinforcing its premiership credentials with a steely defensive effort to put the clamps on Noble Park.

The Tigers had the first nine shots on goal of the quarter and grew the lead to as far as 18 points late in the term as the Bulls battled for any forward half penetration.

Mullen’s second of the afternoon, in the 25th minute of the third term, snapped a run of four consecutive Tigers goals, and gave the home side a sniff going into the last quarter.

But Balwyn, coached by former AFL veteran Brenton Sanderson, were not to be denied, with a further three final quarter goals putting the result beyond doubt.

Veteran Liam Scott continues to hold his own since returning to the senior side, Kane Marshall impressed in his senior debut, and Martin provided another reminder of what the Bulls missed in 2023 with another outstanding performance.

The tough assignments keep coming for Noble Park, which heads to Rowville next week to battle the reigning premiers.