Locals show promise in girls showpiece

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Teenaged Pakenham forward Abby Hobson led the charge of local girls in action for Vic Country in its trial game against Vic Metro at Kinetic Stadium, Frankston.

Hobson kicked a goal from 40 and was an aerial presence all day for Vic Country, setting up goals and showing her poise when the ball hit the deck.

There were 48 players in action for Vic Country across two games against Vic Metro, with those matches set to assist with selection of of the final squads that will compete at the national championships, which begin on 29 June.

Hobson was one of seven Gippslanders in action, alongside Zahri Burn, Rebecca Fitzpatrick, Zali Gallagher, Ella Stoddart, Maya Crestani and Lilly Leighton.

Highly regarded bottom-aged player Ella Stoddart was another standout as a hard-tackling gamebreaking halfback.

Meanwhile, Dandenong Stingrays were the most represented Vic Country region with 12 in action including Officer’s Kayla Dalgleish.

Others included: rising mid Kate Terri, halfback Makhaela Bluhm, aerobic beasts Nikita Harris and Tahlia Sanger, bottom-aged gun Matilda Argus, the speedy Jemaya Bressan, eyecatching twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell, crafty forward Evelyn Connolly and the clean Jemma Reynolds.

Reynolds was a standout in the first half of her game with her polish and decision-making in the middle, while Sanger won plenty of the footy and showed her marking and pressure.