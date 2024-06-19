Confidence-booster for Eagles

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Endeavour Hills will rue a golden opportunity missed against St Kilda City, going down 10.14 74 to 13.12 90.

The Saints got the jump on the hosts, kicking six first quarter goals, with the Falcons playing catch up thereafter but never able to seriously threaten the frontrunners.

Hampton Park competed hard against premiership favourites Murrumbeena for three quarters.

The Redbacks never looked like overturning a 23-point three-quarter-time deficit, however, with the visitors running away with it.

Small forward Declan Brunnell continued his strong season with five goals.

After a long stretch on the road, Doveton christened its return to Robinson Reserve with a 9.13 67 to 5.11 41 victory over Caulfield.

Matt Clarke, Ben O’Loughlin, Nik Hibbert and Ricky Johnson all played crucial roles as Doveton kicked four of the first five goals and maintained a healthy biffer throughout the contest.

In Division 3, Lyndhurst had a thrilling 11.10 76 apiece draw with Carrum Patterson Lakes, with three goals to Charlie Gardiner and Brodie Kiss crucial, alongside the performance of Stephen Williams.

It’s a crucial two points against a strong side for a Lyndhurst side battling for a finals spot.

Narre South,meanwhile, was outlasted by Black Rock despite a cameo performance from social media sensation Tom ‘Prime Train’ Baulch who kicked two goals.

Brock Jenkins’ six goals led Dandenong West to a 17.10 112 to 8.9 57 victory over Doveton Eagles.

Hallam also had a big win with Liam Reid and Matthew Griffiths combining for nine goals in a comprehensive 20.16 136 to 7.3 45 win over South Yarra.