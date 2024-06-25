Stingrays win a thriller

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Ace bottom-aged talent Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves kicked the matchwinner for Dandenong in its thrilling 14.12 96 to 14.11 95 Coates League victory over Bendigo.

Bendigo kicked three goals to one in a frantic final six minutes, with Hibbins-Hargreaves the hero, kicking a goal on the run from 30 with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Henry Hayes then kicked a decisive behind when the Rays went forward from the ensuing centre clearance, extending the margin to seven at Shepley Oval.

While Bendigo was able to transition the footy and kick a goal, the visitors had just 15 seconds to execute the perfect play from the centre and the Rays held them up.

Hibbins-Hargreaves kicked three goals and took some brave marks inside 50 in a best-on-ground performance as the Vic Country squad member pushes his case for selection in the final team.

His two crucial final term goals continue his clutch last quarter goal kicking in 2024, kicking 6.1 after three-quarter-time of matches decided by a kick or less.

Missing gun midfield starters Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes, both managed ahead of three matches on the bounce for Vic Country, several different names were given midfield minutes.

They did well to match it with a virtual full-strength Bendigo outfit, with Haileybury College’s Charlie Rowe playing a tough game and bottom-ager Tyson Anic playing with dash.

Defender Charlie Orchard and key-position player Jordan Doherty continued their strong form, as did the hard working Hayes.

The girls got the job done comfortably in the first game of the double header, winning 10.15 75 to 2.6 18.

The Stingrays extended the margin at every change, able to expose the class difference between the two sides as a host of players showed their weapons.

Kate Terri continued her terrific season in the midfield with 30 disposals, while Evelyn Connolly had her best game at the level, kicking 4.2 from 16 disposals.

Georgia Templeton adapted to a new role well, combining 2.2 with 14 hitouts, while Jemma Reynolds, Makhaela Bluhm and Tahlia Sanger were all influential.