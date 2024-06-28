Berwick pushes premiers but challenge proves too much

By Marcus Uhe

A poor first and third quarter against the reigning premiers proved costly in Berwick’s 42-point loss to Rowville in the Eastern Football Netball League on Saturday afternoon at Edwin Flack Reserve.

The home side was outscored 10.9 to 2.1 in those quarters, conceding five goals and only kicking one themselves in each, in the 6.3 39 to 11.15 81 loss.

Rowville kicked five of the opening six in the contest, but Berwick fought back to hold them goalless in the second term.

Goals to Majok Puok, following a strong contested mark, and Lachlan Hollis, after a smooth transition from the back half, were impressive in taking the fight right to the Hawks, holding them to just their fourth goalless quarter of 2024.

A 16-point lead at half time ensured the game was in the balance entering the second half, before tensions flared early in the third term.

An off the ball free kick against ruck Jesse Cirulis gifted Rowville an easy goal, and a 50-metre penalty from the next centre clearance saw Noah Cannon hit back immediately.

Cadyn Lane gave away another free kick after Cannon’s goal, and Rowville kicked the next five to race to a 51-point lead early in the fourth quarter, as words continued to be exchanged.

Goals to Cirulis and Jai Neal in the final term helped to claw back the margin, but weren’t enough to impact the result.

Braedyn Bowden continues to hold the fort in the back half, with Caleb Van Oostveen, Jasper Sully and Cirulis among their best players.

While not the four points the Wickers were after, Clint Evans’ side appears to have turned a corner after another respectable performance.

In the last three weeks they have secured a maiden win for the year, pushed South Croydon for four quarters and took the fight to the reigning premiers, holding them below their average team score for 2024.

Given the 76-point margin when the two sides met in round one, the five goals taken off the gap between the two suggests a major improvement from the Wickers since the beginning of the season.

The gap between Berwick, in ninth place, and Doncaster East in eighth, however, grew to two matches, on the back of the Lions’ win over Noble Park.

Berwick must finish eighth or higher to avoid relegation to Division One.

Elsewhere in the Division, Balwyn’s undefeated streak continued with an 84-point win over Norwood, and South Croydon shocked the competition with a 48-point win over East Ringwood on the road.