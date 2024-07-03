Cranbourne fight gallantly against reigning premier

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne mixed it with reigning premier Cheltenham for three quarters at Livingston Reserve on Saturday in a 9.15 69 to 6.12 48 defeat in the Southern Football Netball League Division 1 competition.

The Eagles had the upper hand for the majority of the first three quarters, building their challenge off the back of their pressure in torrid wet conditions.

Having given the Rosellas their biggest test of the season in round 1, Cranbourne rattled Cheltenham with a four goal opening term as they won the midfield battle and adapted to the conditions better than the visitors.

But they would manage only two more goals for the rest of the game, with Cheltenham able to slowly claw its way back into the contest.

One of those goals came midway through the third quarter via a simple Mitch Tharle set shot; important scoreboard nourishment for a resilient term.

But despite both sides having opportunities throughout the third quarter, that was the only major of the third term, setting the scene for another grandstand finish between two heavyweights.

Ultimately, though, Cheltenham was able to capitalise on Cranbourne lapses throughout the fourth term, kicking the only three goals of the quarter to maintain their unbeaten streak in 2024.

Zak Roscoe appeared to have kicked a captain’s goal at the 12-minute-mark of the last quarter as the hosts pressed hard but it was ultimately ruled touched off the boot.

That sort of desperation made scoring tough for Cranbourne in the last quarter as Cheltenham’s strong pressure and opportunism proved decisive.

A minute after that missed opportunity, Cheltenham transitioned it for a major at the other end to extend the margin to two kicks midway through the fourth quarter.

There were some big efforts from Cranbourne in the last quarter: Nick Darbyshire working back to split a one-on-two in defensive 50; Jake Stephens laying some big tackles; Matt Alister taking a crucial forward 50 intercept mark.

But they got a return of just two behinds for their hard work, the match adding to a growing list of frustrating results where Cranbourne has played intermittently ell across the four quarters.

The result puts Cranbourne six points outside the finals-bound top five with seven rounds to go.

They have the opportunity to close the gap with games against Port Melbourne and East Brighton, directly above them, across the next three weeks.

The Eagles will almost certainly need to take care of business in both ot those to stay in the finals race.

In Division 2, Hampton Park was outlasted 8.12 60 to 7.5 47 against East Malvern, extending its losing streak to three.

Endeavour Hills had its first win since mid-April, beating Highett for the second time in 2024, 8.15 63 to 8.12 60.

Doveton, meanwhile, took care of business against the struggling Skye, winning 17.15 117 to 3.5 23.