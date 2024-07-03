Locals shine on big stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays co-captains Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes both starred as Vic Country maintained its unbeaten run so far in the under-18s boys national championships.

Hynes, playing predominantly as a forward, kicked the sealing goal in Vic Country’s 11.11 77 to 9.12 66 victory at Claremont against Western Australia.

The strong-bodied mid-forward kicked 2.1 on the day, rising with the game on the line in the final quarter as he showed his power and aerial presence in a 20 disposal, three clearance, eight mark performance.

Langford, meanwhile, was consistent across the four quarters, finishing with a game-high 29 disposals as his clean hands and smooth ball use were both features.

He also laid six tackles, won five clearances and took eight marks in an influential and balanced game in the midfield.

Gippsland trio Alix Tauru, Xavier Lindsay and Jasper Alger were also impactful for the victors.

Tauru’s first quarter set the tone for his daring and aggressive game, taking two early intercept marks and crashing packs with great courage.

The Warragul Industrials boy looked to intercept at every opportunity and took the game on with his disposal, finishing with 10 disposals, including four marks and five intercept possessions in defence.

Lindsay got given the opportunity to spend time in the midfield and took it with both hands, winning a game-high eight clearances and disposing at a game-high 94 per cent in a typically polished performance.

Alger, meanwhile kicked two goals as he showed his speed, leap and creativity inside 50.

Alger attends Caulfield Grammar and represents Oakleigh in the Coates Talent League in 2024 but was previously part of Gippsland Power’s system and is a Warragul local.

Bottom-aged players Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (Dandenong) and Willem Duursma (Gippsland) were both part of the wing rotation and each finished with 13 disposals.

Vic Country is in action again on Sunday at 10.35am against the Allies, with a win to set up a tantalising championships decider against Vic Metro the following week.