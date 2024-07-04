Demons bouncing back to form

By Marcus Uhe

A strong second half was the catalyst in the Casey Demons securing a much needed win over the Northern Bullants in Saturday afternoon’s VFL contest at Genis Steel Oval in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

With scores level at the half, the Demons kicked five of the final six goals of the match to finish 28-point winners in a result the club will no doubt hope can ignite a late run at a finals position.

Goals were traded in the opening term, as neither side managed to break clear of the opposition’s clutches in a tense and wet opening half.

Neither team managed consecutive goals until the Bullants late in the half, but Josh Schache’s first goal since April ensured the sides went into the long break at level pegging.

The Demons squandered opportunities to kick clear late in the third term, as Schache, Tyler Edwards and Eddie King each failed to convert chances.

With only 1.6 to show for their efforts in the third term, the game remained in the balance entering the pivotal final quarter.

Two quick goals to Oliver Sestan early in the final term steadied the ship, but the Bullants weren’t going down without a fight.

Berwick’s Wal Wuol helped force a turnover that netted the Bullants a goal, and cut the lead back to 17 points, with plenty of time left on the clock.

Having been presented with a similar scenario last week against North Melbourne, how the Demons handled the circumstances six days later against the competition’s second-worst side was a storyline to watch.

15 minutes of goalless footy followed, a further reminder of the week before, before Matthew Jefferson kicked truly to break the stalemate.

In true key forward fashion, Jefferson was the answer to Melbourne’s prayers, clunking a contested mark after long bailout kick into the forward line, having drifted across the front of the pack.

From 30 metres out on a slight angle, Jefferson made no mistake with his kick, pushing the lead back to 22.

Shane McAdam’s third, the beneficiary of some tough contested football further afield from his teammates, was enough to put the margin out of reach for the home side, and make it two wins in their last three matches.

Sestan’s big afternoon finished with 16 disposals and six tackles to go with his crucial pair of majors, and Bailey Laurie led the disposal count with 27.

Beaconsfield’s Mitch Szybkowski had 16 disposals and five tackles, having made himself a regular in the Casey side, playing 10 of the Demons’ 12 matches in 2024.

Such was the dominance of the Demons over the non-AFL affiliated outside, they won the inside 50 count 68-34 and registered 57 more disposals.

Round 15 sees the Demons head to Brisbane to battle the Lions on Saturday afternoon.

With 16 premiership points, seven games remain to close the 10-point gap on Sandringham in 10th place, and qualify for the Wildcard Round.