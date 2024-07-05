Blake O’Leary shines for Frankston

Noble Park livewire Blake O’Leary was a standout in Frankston’s 34-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

Playing against a lineup chock full of AFL talent, the strongly built small was powerful and clean in the contest, finishing with 24 disposals, an equal team-high seven clearances and four tackles in an eyecatching performance off half-forward.

Teammate Matt Johnson was quiet but still managed a goal, while Beaconsfield teammate Harrison Coe had 10 disposals.

Officer’s Cal Porter was influential for Box Hill, working hard to get to lots of contests and winning it at the source, combining 24 disposals with a game-high 10 clearances in the Hawks seven-point loss.

Noble Park’s Levi Young was St Kilda-listed Max Heath’s relieving ruck in Sandringham’s 15-point loss to Geelong.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne-listed Doveton local Deakyn Smith returned to the Doves and was among their best in the dismantling of Skye.